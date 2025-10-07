Airport staffing shortages cause flight delays a week into shutdown

By Victoria Bisset and Lori Aratani Washington Post

Staffing shortages have delayed flights in several U.S. cities this week, shortly after Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy warned the government shutdown could lead to delays and cancellations.

Federal Aviation Administration advisories on Monday showed there were no air traffic controllers at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California, causing delays. Staffing issues were also linked to delays at the Newark, Phoenix and Denver airports. According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 6,000 U.S. flights were delayed Monday - although it was unclear how many of those were related to staffing issues, because weather and traffic volume also can cause delays. The Thursday before the government shutdown, nearly 7,000 flights were delayed, according to the site.

In a statement, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) said it is not unusual for people to call in sick, and it emphasized that the vast majority of controllers remain on the job, even though they are not being paid during the shutdown. However, the union added that the shutdown underscores the fragility of the system.

“NATCA has consistently warned that the controller staffing shortage leaves the system vulnerable, and [Monday’s] events underscore the urgent need to accelerate training and hiring,” the union said. According to NATCA’s estimates, the system is roughly 3,800 short of the number of qualified controllers it needs.

Essential workers such as air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers are expected to continue working without pay during the shutdown, which began Wednesday, and receive back pay once the government reopens. On Monday, Duffy said there had been a “slight tick-up” in sick-leave calls, adding that this could lead to flight delays. The shutdown had exacerbated the pressure on air traffic controllers, who are due to receive their next paychecks Oct. 14, he said.

Nick Daniels, president of NATCA, who appeared with Duffy at a news conference held at Newark Liberty International Airport, urged Congress to end the shutdown so that controllers could focus on their jobs.

“We need to bring this shutdown to a close so that the Federal Aviation Administration and the committed aviation safety professionals can put this distraction and focus put this distraction behind us and completely focus on their vital work,” he said. “We do not have the luxury of time.”

Duffy said that some areas had seen a 50 percent reduction in staffing and warned that if staff levels fall to a level that affects safety, there could be further delays or cancellations.

In a separate statement on its website, NATCA said that it “does not endorse, support, or condone any federal employees participating in or endorsing a coordinated activity that negatively affects the capacity” of the nation’s flight networks. It warned members that any “job action” could undermine its credibility and weaken its ability “to effectively advocate for you and your families.”

Senators returned to Washington on Monday, but there appeared to be no prospect of a deal to end the shutdown. Three-quarters of a million federal workers have been furloughed, and many others are working without pay after funding laws expired Wednesday, while several agencies and departments have been completely closed.

In an emailed response to a request for comment early Tuesday, the FAA said: “Due to a lapse in funding, the FAA will only conduct “exempt” activities. The FAA will have limited communications but will send any significant safety messaging.”

The Burbank and Denver airports did not immediately respond to requests for comment early Tuesday. Phoenix’s airport referred questions to the FAA.

The Port Authority, which operates Newark’s terminal, said in a statement that while the shutdown would not affect its ability to operate its facilities, it would affect federal workers essential to their function, “including TSA, CBP and air traffic controllers - which could result in delays and severe operating challenges at the airports.” It said it would be working to mitigate any potential impacts.

During the prolonged government shutdown from late 2018 to early 2019, unpaid air traffic controllers began waiting tables and driving for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft, The Washington Post reported at the time, with the head of NATCA saying that some federal workers were calling in sick because they were unable to afford child care.