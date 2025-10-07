Four-star shooting guard Luca Foster sets date for Gonzaga visit

Days after hosting one of the top high school centers in the country, Gonzaga is making more headway with the 2026 recruiting class.

Luca Foster, a four-star wing who listed the Zags as one of his top nine schools in August, is scheduled to visit Gonzaga the weekend of Oct. 18, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports.com. Foster’s visit should coincide with GU’s first preseason exhibition, on Oct. 19 against NAIA Northwest University.

In addition to Gonzaga, Foster’s college finalists include Villanova, Oklahoma, Michigan, Georgetown, Ohio State, Virginia, Pitt and Oregon. According to his Instagram page, Foster’s already taken recruiting visits to Georgetown, Villanova, Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State.

The native of Radnor, Pennsylvania, is spending his senior season at Link Academy, a prep school based in Branson, Missouri. Foster is considered a top-40 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the 18th-rated small forward and the second-rated prospect in the state of Missouri.

Gonzaga’s making a strong push for a number of top 2026 prospects and landed its first commitment last week from Jack Kayil, a German combo guard who currently plays for Alba Berlin in the country’s top professional league.

The Zags hosted four-star center and top-100 recruit Sam Funches during Kraziness in the Kennel and have three high school wings – including Foster – scheduled to see the campus in Spokane over the next two months.

Anthony Felesi, a 6-foot-5 prospect who currently plays at Utah Prep, is traveling to the Inland Northwest for Gonzaga’s Nov. 3 season opener against Texas Southern, and Cameron Holmes, a 6-foot-6 small forward who’s spending his senior season at Millennium High in Arizona, is visiting on Nov. 8 for a nonconference game against Oklahoma at the Arena.

Felesi is listed as the 49th-rated prospect in the ’26 class by 247Sports, the 21st-rated small forward and the second-rated player in Utah. Holmes is considered the 30th-rated overall prospect, the 14th-best small forward and the third-rated player in Arizona.