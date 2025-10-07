Notebook: Mariners-Tigers ALDS Game 3 finally starts after lengthy rain delay

By Ryan Divish and Adam Jude Seattle Times

DETROIT — After a rain delay, the Seattle Mariners’ ALDS Game 3 versus the Tigers in Detroit started at 4 p.m.

The game, which was originally scheduled to start nearly three hours earlier, is now being broadcast on FS2.

The teams were scoreless after the first inning.

Naylor returns

After a day away, Josh Naylor was back with the Mariners and back in the lineup for Game 3.

Naylor and his wife have been expecting their first child, which was due Saturday. Naylor told The Times last week he planned to fly to Arizona to be with his wife during labor.

Naylor was away from the team during Monday’s off-day, but he rejoined the team here in Detroit for Game 3.

During a pregame interview Tuesday afternoon, Mariners manager Dan Wilson declined to offer specifics on Naylor’s situation. MLB does not open the clubhouse for pregame media access during the postseason, so Naylor won’t be able for comment until after Tuesday’s game.

“I would just say I’m sure Josh would be happy to talk about whatever, so I would just point you in that direction at this moment,” Wilson said. “But,we’re excited to have him back. We’re excited he’s here with us and excited to have him back in the lineup.”

Naylor was batting fifth and playing first base for Game 3.

In the first two games of the series in Seattle, Naylor went 0 for 8 with one walk and one strikeout. He also committed an eighth-inning error Sunday that led to one unearned run.