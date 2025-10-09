A friendly contest on the issues: Former Spokane Valley council candidate challenges new incumbent for water district seat

Political experience: Ran for a seat on the Spokane Valley City Council but was knocked out in the primary election in August. Appointed member of the Rathdrum Urban Renewal Board prior to moving in 2024. Appointed to the Spokane Valley City Council’s Homeless Housing Task Force as a member with lived experience being homeless in April 2025.

The two Spokane Valley men running for a seat on the East Spokane Water District 1 Board of Commissioners do not have any major disagreements.

But one candidate, Joseph Ghodsee, said he is concerned that a “forever chemical” has been found in the district’s drinking water. He faces incumbent William Riordan in the Nov. 4 election.

“I’m really passionate about trying to bring the culture into exceeding the federal PFOS standards. Whether I win this race or lose, I want to spread awareness,” Ghodsee said.

According to water samples that were tested on Aug. 13, Water District 1 water had 4.06 parts per trillion of PFOS, which is 0.6 above the EPA’s federal safety recommendations. The district tests PFOS levels quarterly, Riordan said.

Perfluorooctanesulfonic Acid, also known as PFOS, is a man-made “forever chemical” that has been found in water because of industrial or consumer products like firefighting foams and stain-repellent treatments. Last April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set a national standard of 4 parts per trillion for PFOS in drinking water after the chemical was associated with high cholesterol, thyroid issues and developmental problems.

“There is no safe drinking level for PFOS,” Ghodsee said. “We should aim to exceed federal standards.”

The Washington State Board of Health requires its water system to be tested for several contaminants, some not yet regulated by the EPA. Having water that does not meet the EPA’s recommendations for PFOS will be enforceable beginning in 2029.

The district is meeting or exceeding federal and state standards on contaminants found in its water, according to its most recent water report in 2024.

Riordan, who has been on the board of commissioners since June, said that the aquifer is not the problem.

“The problem lies with the source of the chemicals. It could be as small as the shampoo you use,” Riordan said.

Right now, there doesn’t seem to be a definitive solution to the problem, he said.

Riordan joined the commissioners after Rick Scott moved out of the board boundaries.

“We’ve been running well,” he said. “The two other commissioners that are with me are both really great. I don’t think they’ll find anyone better qualified than me.”

This is Riordan’s first time running for public office. There is a lot more to the position than he thought, Riordan said, and he would like to continue the work he has just started.

“The reason I joined was more of a civic thing than anything else,” Riordan said.

But Riordan said he has plenty of experience with commissions and working with boards of directors from big companies like Toyota and Honda. He worked in the automotive business for 50 years, running new car dealerships and occasionally speaking on national boards for popular car brands.

Ghodsee ran for a Spokane Valley City Council seat earlier this year but was defeated in the August primary. He is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business from Gonzaga University after medically retiring from the Air Force in 2022. His focus is now on education and family, which brought him to a passion for keeping PFOS out of local water systems.

“I was looking into ways to improve my neighborhood and the city that I love,” Ghodsee said.

Ghodsee said he originally thought no one was running for the open commissioner seat, which is part of the reason he stepped up to the plate.

“Everyone on the board right now seems competent,” Ghodsee said. “I’ve heard (Riordan) is a great guy.”