Beach Boys finally bring ‘Good Vibrations’ to Northern Quest this weekend after postponed August show

Mike Love, left, and John Stamos, center, join the Beach Boys Band in performing during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12 in New York City. (Getty Images)
From staff reports

Music icons the Beach Boys are finally coming to Spokane aftero unforeseen circumstances postponed their Aug. 30 concert at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

The California group known for their harmonies, innovative musical exploration and as the pioneers of the West Coast sound found their first hit in 1961 with “Surfin’ Safari.” An absolute slew of hits would soon follow.

The Beach Boys would become known for classic anthems like “Good Vibrations,” “Kokomo,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and many more.

The historic group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has received over three dozen RIAA platinum and gold certifications. The entire original group have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was also awarded the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Beach Boys continue to be led by original founder Mike Love as well as longtime member Bruce Johnston. Original member Brian Wilson died in June.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. Saturday show, starting at $39, can be purchased through the Northern Quest Resort and Casino website.