Love Fleetwood Mac? You’ll have to pick between these two tribute bands playing downtown Spokane on Saturday

Tribute band Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will play the First Interstate Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Saturday, the same time and day as Paper Flowers, another tribute band playing at the Bing Crosby Theater. (Courtesy)

From staff reports

Two Fleetwood Mac tribute bands will duel for Spokane audiences at the same 8 p.m. time slot on Saturday.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will be bringing classic hits from the beloved band and double diamond-certified album they’re named after to the First Interstate Center for the Arts, while Paper Flowers’ “Remembering Fleetwood Mac,” the Northwest’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will be taking the Bing Crosby Theater back to the 1970s.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac was first formed in 1999 in Liverpool, England. Since then, the current seven-piece band has become one of the world’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute bands.

The group’s covers of classics like “Rhiannon,” “Gypsy,” “Go Your Own Way” and more have led to over 145 million views on YouTube and performing to over 2.5 million concertgoers.

The band’s hyper-specific attention to Fleetwood Mac detail has also led to Mick Fleetwood himself personally endorsing the group.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will perform at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday. Tickets, starting at $36.50 plus fees, can be purchased through TicketsWest.

Paper Flowers, meanwhile, operates with a mission to provide concertgoers with a unique experience that not only brings concertgoers back in time to Fleetwood Mac’s heyday, but offers an outright rock and roll performance with their own spin on songs like “The Chain” and “Dreams.”

The four-piece group will look to evoke the feelings, emotions, sights, and sounds of 70s Fleetwood Mac while performing at the Bing Crosby Theater on Saturday. Tickets, starting at $44.50, can be purchased through the venue website.

The group will also play the Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center in Post Falls on Nov. 21 and 22.