Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael G. Foreman, of Spokane Valley, and Stephanie S. Jacobs, of Spanaway.

Jonothan A. Delay and Devynn J. Bridges, both of Rockford.

Dakota M. Brown and Liana I. Lawler, both of Spokane.

Mikhail G. Hammer and Yushi Bo, both of Spokane.

Larry E. Leflore, of Los Angeles, and Jade D. Funaro, of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Stern and Britnee J. Zollman, both of Spokane.

Aleksandr A. Pikalov and Inna S. Pikalov, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Howard Villa Inc. v. Stephanie Carpenter, restitution of premises.

B101 LLC v. Jazzlyn R. Matthews, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane 2 Preservation Limited Partnership v. Elias T. Samaha, restitution of premises.

Kimberly Wheeler v. Toni Falcon, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Michael Hubbard, money claimed owed.

Jahlil Frans, et al. v. Rebecca Grundy, restitution of premises.

Joseph A. B. Muhammad v. Spokane County, complaint for negligence and reckless endangerment of life.

Weldon Nickell v. Nick Eberhard and National Express LLC, complaint for money damages.

Nicole Pope-Lightfoot v. QOL Restaurant Group Inc., Trevor Blackwell, Jayne Blackwell and Jeffrey Blackwell, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Harris, William H., Jr. and Jennifer N.

Case, Dana A. and Rose, Jesse A.

Ambaka, Sharon M. and Smith, Tavia J.

Kendrick, Jonathan T. and Cheyenne M.

Steele, Natalie and Dylan

Lewis, Owen and Margaret

Leal, Karissa M. and Carrasco, Benjamin J.

Frank, Gracelynn and Wedwils, Vivian

Arroyo, Luis, Jr. and Jill

Lord, Jeffrey R. and Harmon, Amber N.

Ledesma, Heide and Christopher D.

Legal separations granted

Schmidt, Nathan D. and Gardner, Heather D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Lisa M. Winnop, 45; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while intoxicated.

Ana-Maria Feldhusen, 39; $15 restitution, 191 days in jail with credit given for 191 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of domestic residential burglary, two counts of order violation and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Saxxon T. McKinney, 26; 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault.

Randy L. Smith, 42; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Aaron J. Jacobs, 34; $15 restitution, 25 months in prison, 25 months of probation, after being found guilty of order violation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Jacob R. Fuller, 29; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after being found guilty of second-degree reckless burning.

William H. Zellers, 50; $450 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Cole G. Cramer, 42; $700 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dinal Dau, 38; 124 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Hunter R. Bradford, 30; $1,391.79 restitution, 88 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree identity theft, money laundering, first-degree trafficking stolen property, unlawful possession of payment instruments, forgery and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Payton J. Cox, 32; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Joseph P. Alderman, 38; 180 days in jail, resisting arrest and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Jade A. Annasta, 52; 15 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Leroy L. Bercier, 29; 14 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Angela N. Blue-Darling, 44; 11 days in jail, reckless endangerment.

David B. Boates, 45; seven days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kenneth G. Browning, 30; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Rhiannon R. Carson, 41; eight days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Raul G. Corrales, 45; 114 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Dontae L. Favors, 26; 12 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Riley D. Feistner, 31; 10 days in jail, hit and run of an attended vehicle and third-degree theft.

Joshua T. C. Fury, 30; 12 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Dario D. Jackson, 32; one day in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Ryan D. Lawrence, 45; 19 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and vehicular interference.

Alysia D. McGee, 31; one day in jail, third-degree theft.

Casey J. Neil, 31; 50 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Sarah J. Nenema, 37; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Kory L. Zielke, 41; 89 days in jail, failure to transfer title with 45 days, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to identify self to a law enforcement officer.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Todd R. Cooper, 36; 328 days in jail amended to 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Heather S. Gillespie, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, operating a vehicle without a license.

John T. Drott, 62; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit.

Joseph C. Friend, 45; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Shellbie M. Klins, 31; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Kari L. Leland, 54; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brady L. McBee, 40; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Bocephus T. Niehenke, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Ernest K. Young, Jr., 39; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.