‘Dad loved this place’: Spokane honors launch of hometown star Bing Crosby’s career on dedicated ‘Bing’s Day’

Mary Crosby, with her two sons Benjamin and Christopher Crosby-Brodka talks about her father Bing Crosby after a plaque was dedicated on the side of the Symons building where Spokane’s first radio station broadcast Crosby’s songs. After the dedication on Friday, an honorary Bing Crosby Way sign designating two blocks of West Sprague was unveiled. (COLIN MULVANY /THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

On Friday, 100 years after her father left the Lilac City to become a pop music luminary, Mary Crosby unveiled a section of Sprague Avenue renamed for him.

As she pulled the cover of the lilac-covered sign marking a section of the roadway as Bing Crosby Way, Mary Crosby flashed a smile that rivaled her father’s iconic grin sported on countless record covers, movie posters and advertisements.

“Coming here, you feel the love,” Mary Crosby said of Spokane. “I know that dad loved this place.”

Mary Crosby has not visited Spokane since the 1960s, but her appreciation for the city and its residents was on full display at the ongoing celebration of her father’s legacy organized by the Bing Crosby Advocates and city officials.

On Friday, the advocates unveiled a historic plaque on the Symons Block building denoting the star’s live radio performances on the second floor early in his career, which was followed by a declaration from Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown naming Oct. 10, 2025, “Bing’s Day” and the unveiling ceremony for the renamed blocks of Sprague.

The celebration will carry on through Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. with Bing Crosby Advocates member and children’s author Lauren Harris unveiling her latest work “Bing Himself: The Story of Bing Crosby, The World’s First Multimedia Star” at the Bing Crosby House Museum at 508 E. Sharp Ave.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Gonzaga University students will put on a “Bing Crosby’s Road to Hollywood” variety show in the Magnuson Theatre located within the campus’ Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. The show is open to the public at no charge, and will be followed by a re-enactment of Bing Crosby and bandmate Al Rinker, a North Central High School graduate, loading up their Model T that ferried them to Los Angeles at 2 p.m. at the museum.

“This has been so much fun,” said Dave Reynolds, president of the Bing Crosby Advocates. “But it was a lot of hard work.”

Reynolds said the street renaming and the historic plaque added to the Symon building are realizations of long-held goals of the nonprofit organization. They plan to install more historic markers around Spokane at prominent landmarks associated with Bing Crosby in the months to come.

The plaque on the Symons Block commemorates Bing Crosby’s career while he was still a Spokane resident and a young Gonzaga University student. At the corner of Sprague and Howard Street, it was home to one of the city’s first radio stations, KFDC, which would later become KFPY and eventually KXLY.

“This was the beginning for Bing,” Reynolds said. “Bing went on to be one of the most recorded artists of all time; he did at least 4,000 radio shows in his career, and from 1931 to 1962, he was on the radio at least once a week. In some cases, he had 38% of the American population tune in.”

“I don’t think people quite understand how important he was,” Reynolds added.

Mary Crosby said her childhood was filled with her father recounting tales of his time in Spokane, or how he made it to L.A. with “more patches than tires.” To return after all these years with her own family in tow has been an incredibly rewarding experience, she said. She thanked the advocates for their years of work locally and around the world.

“You do so much for dad’s legacy,” Mary Crosby said. “It’s so wonderful for us to know where he comes from; this is a place that was very near and dear to his heart.”

An hour after the plaque unveiling, the advocates, members of the Crosby family, city officials and local residents moved a few blocks to the courtyard abutting the Chronicle building near the corner of Sprague and Monroe Street for the debut of the Bing Crosby Way signs.

The renaming of the few blocks of Sprague is mostly ceremonial and will not result in any address changes.

The new signs are located on a light post across the way from the theater also sharing the Spokane star’s name, where Bing Crosby landed one of his first gigs, a 6-month residency performing in between film screenings at what was then the 800-seat Clemmer Theater.

“It’s the Lilac City, of course it would be lilac,” Reynolds said of the signage coloring.

Bill Stimson former Bing Crosby Advocates president and a longtime driving force behind the theater and street renamings, recalled when he posited the idea of revamping the theater nearly two decades ago.

Stimson made his case in a published letter to the Inlander, and then reached out to Gonzaga University to see how he could go about making it a reality. The university warned against the theater renaming unless the Crosby family signed off, so Stimpson rang Kathryn Crosby, Bing Crosby’s second wife and Mary Crosby’s mother.

“So I called the phone number Gonzaga gave me and said, ‘We’d like to do this with the theater,’ ” Stimson said. “And there was a pause, and she said, ‘That’s wonderful.’ ”

“I was relieved, because we had already said this will be called Bing Crosby Theater,” he added.

Kathryn Crosby then proceeded to pull out all the stops to put on a good opening show, Stimson said, which featured a pianist flown in from Los Angeles and a vocalist from New York. It was an extension of her husband’s giving nature, he said, noting the many local causes and charities Bing Crosby threw his support behind even after making it big, like the construction of Joe Albi Stadium and Esmeralda Golf Course.

“He just was always at the beck and call of Spokane people,” Stimson said.

In her proclamation naming Friday “Bing’s Day,” Brown said recognizing the centennial anniversary of the start of his career will not only uphold his legacy, but attract attention and tourism to Spokane, and help with ongoing efforts to revitalize and increase the community’s sense of pride.

Spokane is an “arts and music city,” Brown said, listing off the multitude of performance venues just a few steps from the sign.

“We are working on making Spokane a place where musicians and all types of creatives and artists can not only get started, but actually work and live here their whole career until they make it to the big time,” Brown said.

Mary Crosby said her dad was remarkable for many reasons, but one of those was his ability to “think outside the box,” whether it was his performances or his business ventures. She listed his time as a salesman and major stockholder of Minute Maid, or his founding of the Crosby Clambake pro-amateur golf tournament, now known as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“Or the way he sang so he didn’t sing like everybody, or whether it was bringing voice on tape, so he didn’t have to do every single show live,” Mary Crosby said. “All of that came from where he grew up, from being creative, thinking creatively, thinking differently.”

“And so much of it came from love,” Mary Crosby said.