Gonzaga to appear on national networks 17 times during regular season

More information about Gonzaga’s 2025-26 basketball schedule, including tipoff times and national/local television details for both nonconference and West Coast Conference games, became available Friday morning.

Television designations for 12 of the 13 nonconference games and all but five of Gonzaga’s 18 league games are now solidified with the WCC releasing its full national broadcast schedule on Friday.

Following two preseason exhibitions that will air on KHQ, against Northwest (Oct. 19, 2 p.m.) and Western Oregon (Oct. 27, 6 p.m.), the Zags will make one more KHQ appearance in the Nov. 3 season opener against Texas Southern at McCarthey Athletic Center before playing three consecutive games on ESPN platforms.

Tipoff times for games on Nov. 8 against Oklahoma at the Arena and Nov. 11 against Creighton at McCarthey Athletic Center still haven’t been set but both will air on one of ESPN’s main channels (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU). Gonzaga’s first true road game, on Nov. 14 at Arizona State, will tip off at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN2.

The Zags will return home for a Nov. 17 game against Southern Utah (KHQ) before traveling to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival, where they could play three national TV games in three days. For GU, the NIL tournament opens at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 against Alabama (TNT) and continues the following day with a 6:30 p.m. game against Maryland (truTV). The Zags will finish the tournament on Nov. 26 or 27 against an opponent yet to be determined.

The following week, Gonzaga will travel to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for its fourth meeting in as many years with Kentucky. The Dec. 4 game between the Zags and Wildcats will tip off at 4 p.m. PT and air on ESPN2.

Sandwiched between Dec. 7 and 17 games against North Florida and Campbell – home contests that will both tip at 6 p.m. and air on KHQ – the Zags will travel on Dec. 13 to Climate Pledge Arena for the Seattle Hoops Showdown against UCLA. A tipoff time for the game is still unknown, but it will appear on ESPN networks.

As previously reported, Gonzaga’s Dec. 21 nonconference finale against Oregon at Portland’s Moda Center will tip off at 3 p.m. and air on NBC streaming platform Peacock.

In addition to the nonleague games listed above, Gonzaga will be involved in eight of the WCC’s 24 nationally-televised regular-season matchups throughout January and February.

Washington State will also get a handful of opportunities to play for a national TV audience, appearing on the aforementioned channels six times throughout WCC play, including both games against its rival from nearby Spokane.

The Zags open WCC play at Pepperdine and San Diego on Dec. 28 and 30 in games that have yet to receive TV designations. They’ll return home for a 6 p.m. tipoff against Seattle U (KHQ) on Jan. 2 before hosting LMU two days later in another game that will tip at 6 p.m. and air on KHQ.

The Zags won’t appear on a national broadcast until their fifth WCC game against Santa Clara, which will air on ESPN’s family of networks.

Gonzaga will follow with two high-profile WCC games on CBS Sports Network, first at Washington State on Jan. 15 and then at home against San Francisco on Jan. 24. Tipoff times still haven’t been announced for either game.

The program’s remaining nationally-televised games will air on ESPN networks, with specific TV designations (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) and tipoff times yet to be determined.

Those include Jan. 31 versus Saint Mary’s, Feb. 10 at Washington State, Feb. 14 versus Santa Clara, Feb. 18 at San Francisco and the WCC regular-season finale Feb. 28 against Saint Mary’s.

Three other home games will air on KHQ, each tipping off at 6 p.m.: Jan. 21 versus Pepperdine, Feb. 21 versus Pacific and Feb. 24 versus Portland.

The Zags haven’t learned TV designations, but know tipoff times for two other road WCC. Gonzaga’s Jan. 17 game against Seattle U, which will take place at Climate Pledge Arena rather than the 1,000-seat Redhawk Arena on Seattle’s campus, will start at 7 p.m., as will a Feb. 4 game at Portland.

Along with the aforementioned games against Gonzaga, WSU will play nationally-televised games on Jan. 10 at Saint Mary’s (ESPN networks), Feb. 4 at Oregon State (CBSSN), Feb. 21 against Saint Mary’s (ESPN networks) and Feb. 25 at LMU (ESPN networks).

All WCC games that aren’t shown on national networks will be available through ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.