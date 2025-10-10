Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lawrence D. Pogue and Alexa J. Carras-Blackburn, both of Spokane.

Roderick B. Stern and Kathleen M. Lee, both of Spokane.

Everett T. Cole and Amanda R. Napier, both of Spokane Valley.

Gordon L. Kacalek, of Post Falls, and Lori A. Helgeson, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jeremiah Cogswell v. Avalon Care Center, et al., medical malpractice.

Garland Apartments LLC v. Christopher Garrison, restitution of premises.

Enjoy The River LLC v. Michael Vaughn, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Steven Mulnix, restitution of premises.

Cedar Park CB Inc. v. Shauntel Archer, restitution of premises.

Cooper George LLC v. David Archer, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Kiotak Betak, et al., restitution of premises.

12415 E. 12th Ave. Spokane LLC v. Ricky Moreau, et al., restitution of premises.

Emanuel L. Finch v. People of the State of Wash., complaint.

Jeremiah Cogswell v. Avalon Care Center, United Wound Healing and Tiffany Forquer, complaint for damages.

James Gao v. Spokane County, complaint for damages.

Tessie M. Richardson v. Cedar Creek Village LLC and Cedar Property Management Inc., complaint for personal injuries.

Robin Santiago v. Prairie Hills LLC and MCC Management LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

True, Matthew and Courtney

Parga, Rhyleigh and Marcos R.

Jarrett, Cassandra J. and Jeremy R.

Laptawee, Supawadee and Gibbs, Toby J.

Moriarty, John and Williams, Deanna E.

Turner, Tara D. and Thomas J., III

White, Courtney A. and Malachi C.

Legal separations granted

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Terrance S. Olson, 61; 36 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Wade Z. Terry, 53; $15 restitution, 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Gloria B. Endress, 33; 26 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

Larry M. Strickland, 67; $815 restitution, 10 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Jamie L. Desjarlais, 35; $810 restitution, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Alexander J. Dillan, 28; $400 restitution, 43 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Benjermen W. Bakken, 38; $815 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Laterrian A. Thomason, 21; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jared I. Swanson, also known as Jared E. Swanson, 39; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to intimidating a public servant and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Franklin J. Carson, 49; 22 days in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping community custody.

Eric S. Johnson, 39; 12.75 months in prison, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Martez D. Tolliver, 37; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Tammy M. Sankey, 63; $20 restitution, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jordan Richardson, Newman Lake; debts of $74,910.

Kyle Kasman, Spokane; debt of $770,040.

Kacie Cote, Spokane; debts of $72,888.

Michael K. and Sarah E. Jones, Spokane; debts of $86,672.

Camellia L. and Raymond C. Pittser, Warden; debts of $272,196.

Hannah K. Harris, Spokane; debts of $45,961.

Gabriel Villareal, Jr., Moses Lake; debts of $78,123.

Christopher N. Babcock, Spokane; debts of $134,879.

Larry A. Pierce and Johanna Beckstrom-Robinson, Spokane; debts of $137,081.

Christian R. and Breanna R. Thomas, Spokane; debts of $78,604.

Ashley M. Markwell, Spokane; debts of $249,396.

Sarah R. Larue, Nine Mile Fall; debts of $54,147.

Wage-earner petitions

Ross D. Hamera, Chattaroy; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jackson Keja, 41; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kelli H. Munn, 24; $500 fine, seven days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Rosario Juarez Martinez, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.