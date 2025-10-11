Former U.S. President Biden undergoing radiation therapy for cancer, spokesperson says

Trevor Hunnicutt, Jonathan Landay and Bhargav Acharya Reuters

Former U.S. President Joe Biden is receiving radiation therapy for his prostate cancer diagnosed in May, a spokesperson for him said on Saturday.

“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment, the spokesperson said.

Biden, who turns 83 next month, in September underwent a procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove cancerous cells from his skin.

The Democratic former president in May revealed that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. His team said the illness was aggressive but hormone-sensitive, meaning it was likely to respond to treatment.