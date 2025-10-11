Heavy rains, strong winds as nor’easter intensifies along East Coast this weekend

By Eduardo Cuevas USA Today

NEW YORK − The East Coast is bracing for heavy rains and strong winds as a nor’easter intensifies through the weekend.

Beginning Saturday, heavy rain was already affecting southeastern coastal areas, creating risk of localized flash flooding, with heightened risk in urban and low-lying areas, the National Weather Service said in an early morning forecast. Through Saturday night at least into Monday, rain will move northward into the Northeast as the storm strengthens with strong wind gusts exceeding 45 mph, coastal flooding and beach erosion.

“The storm won’t be in a hurry to exit,” Bill Deger, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, told USA Today.

Nor’easters are storms along the East Coast of North America that bring large, intense areas of low pressure with northeast winds. The latest formed Friday and has trekked northward in the Atlantic Ocean, Deger said.

The East Coast was already affected by astronomical tides from a super moon, putting waters higher than they normally would as the storm will then inundate coastal areas even more. While the highly populated I-95 corridor should brace for rains, coastal areas could see the most damage.

Georgia and the Carolinas were seeing heavy rains and strong winds late Saturday morning. In North Carolina’s Outer Banks, which was recently affected by hurricanes, the weather service warned of strong winds, between 1 and 3 feet of flooding through Saturday afternoon. Flooding was expected to increase Saturday into Sunday.

Warnings to

stay vigilant

State and local officials had already issued emergency warnings.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told residents to stay vigilant along the coast and inland. New Jersey already declared an emergency, effective 10 p.m. Saturday.

In and around New York City, coastal flooding could reach 1.5 feet to 2 feet in flood-prone areas, according to Jay Engle, a weather service meteorologist in New York. Flood risks are highest Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, coupled with high tides.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urged residents to prepare their homes and to use caution if they have to travel in affected areas. New York City officials warned of coastal flooding along highways, streets, basements and underpasses.

“This weekend, New Yorkers should expect a storm that will bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential flooding,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

City emergency management officials recommended people in flood-prone and low-lying areas to relocate parked vehicles to higher ground or inland, gather supplies and ensure storm drains are cleared to reduce localized flooding. People should also prepare for power outages.

New England could expect storm conditions on Sunday at least through Monday, Deger said. On Cape Cod, local officials warned of gusts up to 60 mph and coastal flood watches.