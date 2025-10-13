2 killed in plane crash on Massachusetts highway amid nor’easter

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed onto a highway in southeast Massachusetts Monday morning.

The plane was flying near New Bedford Regional Airport when it plummeted onto Interstate 195 in Dartmouth around 8 a.m., Boston ABC affiliate WCVB reported.

Video from the scene showed various pieces of the plane on fire in the highway median. Social media videos also showed at least one damaged car.

Two people on board the plane were killed, and one person on the ground was injured, according to Boston CBS affiliate WBZ. The victims have not been publicly identified.

Cops said the plane was trying to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, Providence CBS affiliate WPRI reported. The small airport is about 4 miles northeast of the crash scene.

However, the pilots never contacted the airport with a flight plan or information about how many people were on board, according to Providence NBC affiliate WJAR. I-195 was eventually closed for about 3 miles in both directions, and authorities said the closure was likely to last hours.

The wreck occurred during dangerous weather in the Northeast. A nor’easter began battering the region on Sunday and continued into Monday. The storm brought steady rain, wind gusts up to 60 mph and significant cloud cover.

Commercial flights were also delayed at major airports across the Northeast due to the storm.