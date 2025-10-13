Former Liberty Lake city councilman eyes another turn at the dais, this time facing new challenger

By Troy Slack For The Spokesman-Review

Campaign finance: Pledged not to raise more than $7,000 so is not required to report contributions.

Work experience: Owner of Morse Western Homes since 2002. He formerly worked as a superintendent for Parkland Homes in the 1990s, then as a project manager for Sullivan Homes for five years. He retired from the Army National Guard as a first sergeant after 21 years of service.

Education: Graduated from Granton High School in Granton, Wisconsin, in 1986. Earned an associate degree from Boise State University by transferring his military education credits.

Work experience: Senior account executive at MCG Health, a subsidiary of Hearst Corporation. Formerly worked in nursing and previously worked as a truck driver and warehouse worker.

Education: Graduated from Zillah High School in Zillah, Washington. Earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Intercollegiate Center for Nursing Education through Washington State University and a master’s in business administration from Phoenix University.

Voters in Liberty Lake this November will choose a new candidate to occupy the fourth city council position.

Rick Klingler and Phil Folyer share many of the same goals for the upcoming election cycle, but differ on how to achieve those goals.

Folyer, a former council member, cited involvement in major legacy projects and budgeting.

“I guess it would simply be understanding the budget process for the city,” Folyer said. “I worked with others to establish the first Liberty Lake police guild agreement.”

Folyer also highlighted his experience “in the plan and implementation of the rebuild of the Trailhead golf course clubhouse.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the city council … there’s no learning curve,” he said.

While Klingler might lack city council experience, he presents a different narrative.

“I believe that leadership is something you can display in all roles. You don’t have to have just the title,” he said.

Klingler also mentioned unity among council members as a pressing need.

“I think one of the most immediate things is to have a more cohesive Council,” Klingler said. “To be honest, I think there needs to be more listening, more collaboration.”

On the issues

Both candidates agree that police funding is nonnegotiable.

“We have a very strong police department,” Klingler said. “We need to continue to support them and find them, the training and resources they need to be effective so we can maintain that level of safety.”

Folyer underscored the advantage of having a local police force rather than relying on county services.

“We’re very fortunate that we are able to have our own police department and not have to rely on the county for that service,” he said. “The benefit is worth every penny.”

Both candidates also point to the growth of Liberty Lake as something to be addressed.

For Klingler, planning for the future is at the forefront of his decision -making.

“We’ve got a predicted build-out, you know, over the next 20 years,” he said. “And so every decision we make right now is going to have a future impact on the quality of life and the standard of living going forward into those next 20 years. That seems like a far time off, but every immediate decision has a far-reaching impact, and so we want to be mindful and very purposeful in how we go forward with those decisions in a very responsible, both fiscally and future-minded, way.”

Folyer sees businesses as some of the most affected by the growth.

“As far as growth goes … with an increasing population, that’s where you’re going to see growth as it relates to businesses,” Folyer said. “So businesses within the city are, in my opinion, not a bad option, because they typically produce a product of some kind or a service of some kind that benefits residents and also provides a revenue source for the city.”

Klingler wants to ensure businesses are cared for while the city expands.

“We have to continue to support our businesses … and I think that’s the kind of thing that we can continue to do, is attract the kinds of businesses that are right for the community, that are going to help with that tax base and continue to provide opportunities,” Klingler said. “We want to give them a chance to grow their businesses, and to also be able to reap the benefits of having them in our community.”

Both candidates agree partisan politics have no place in the city council.

“I think currently, you know, there’s a lot of divisiveness in politics in general … the purpose of the City Council is, you know, because it’s by definition a non-partisan position, for there to be no party declarations,” Klingler said.

Noted Folyer: “I just don’t see how politics really should or would come into play. When I was on the council a lot for the last time for four years, I didn’t recall being asked to make a decision on behalf of the residents where my political view, or anyone else’s, came into play.”

Politics recently found its way to the council after Councilman Jed Spencer introduced a potential proclamation to dedicate a day to slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The motion failed, with members noting that Kirk had no ties to Liberty Lake and some saying the proclamation came off political in a way that isn’t appropriate for city government.

Klingler wants to ensure the citizens of Liberty Lake feel heard with their thoughts and concerns if elected.

“I think we need to focus on engaging the residents at a higher level and making sure that their desires for the community are listened to and considered when we’re making thoughtful decisions about how we’re going to plan for the future, and we need to be a little bit more creative and modern in how we do that,” Klingler said.