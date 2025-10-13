Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms in Atlantic, but no threat to land

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season saw its 12th named storm form Monday with the arrival of Tropical Storm Lorenzo, but it’s a system not expected to threaten land.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. Eastern time advisory, Lorenzo had 50 mph sustained winds located about 1,150 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands moving northwest at 16 mph.

“This motion with a gradual slowdown is expected through tonight, followed by a turn to the north on Tuesday,” forecasters said. “Little change in strength is forecast through early Tuesday, but some gradual intensification is possible by the middle portion of the week.”

Tropical-storm-force winds extend out up to 160 miles from the center.

Of the 12 named storms this year, four have grown into hurricanes, and three of those became major hurricanes.

Only one of those, Tropical Storm Chantal, made a U.S. landfall this year.

Tropical Storm Jerry fizzled out most recently after sideswiping the Caribbean’s Leeward Islands late last week, but its kicked-up surf began hitting the Florida coast Sunday, that mixed with King Tides and a powerful nor’easter to make dangerous conditions.

“There is a high risk of life-threatening rip currents at all beaches. Rough surf also remains present. Entering the surf is not advised!” warned the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions are also forecast offshore with 5- to 7-foot seas, the NWS stated.

Hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30.