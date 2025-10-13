Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Robby J. Wahrer and Lacey N. Trottier, both of Spokane.

Eric R. Bronson and Alexa A. Blake, both of Electric City.

Jacob R. Willard and Johanna M. Ross, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Bryton D. L. Meyer and Emily R. S. Hughes, both of Spokane.

Alejandro E. Anthony and Alyssa K. Garcia, both of Spanaway.

Nicholas J. Warhus and Kaitlyn T. Jackson, both of Post Falls.

Dakota L. Hallenius and Ashley H. Beecher, both of Edwall, Wash.

Tristyn D. Clure and Alexis M. Jewett, both of Spokane.

Conner J. Degeest and Allie J. Jackson, both of Greenacres.

Scott M. Seltzer and Kathleen B. Vanvolkenburg, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin M. Huston and Trinity A. L. Flowers, both of Spokane Valley.

Gregory D. Stewart and Nicole D. Hilliard, both of Spokane.

Tanner K. Hawes and Haleigh M. Gibson, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Kathy Nashion, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Erica Isom, restitution of premises.

Todd Barnes, et al. v. Kim Cuilla, restitution of premises.

Michael Gadberry v. Stacy Ostler, restitution of premises.

Molo Holdings LLC v. Amanda Marshall, restitution of premises.

Lawrence H. Hritsco v. Jesse Santiago, et al., restitution of premises.

Kathryn L. Kramer, et al. v. Lather Arteburn, et al., restitution of premises.

Alexander Fiman v. Sean Lambert, restitution of premises.

KW Property Holdings LLC v. Taylor Pulliam, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Heather M. Swank, restitution of premises.

Action Materials Inc. v. Eclipse Excavation LLC and Western Surety Co., complaint.

Roberta Johnston v. Gerald Wingett, complaint for personal injuries.

Lavrenty Matveev v. Kassandra Matveev and Natalya Dyachenko, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Thornburg, Kimberly F. and Dameon L.

Rhoades, Latham J. and Rice, Alexis N.

Kelly, Jonathan S. and Bircher, Brooke N.

Timmers, Gentry S. and Katelyn E.

Fogelson, Kaitlyn N. and Roden, Michael E., II

Cavitt, Isiah J. and Jordyn R.

Lane, Deanna J. and Clark E.

Spencer, Naida E. and Lyle C.

Sumner, Jennifer and Daniel

Ginn, Kayla and Bahn T.

Ward, Scott and Kristi

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Markell D. Townsend, 28; $15 restitution, 60 months in prison, nine months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and order violation.

Tayler P. Armstrong, 32; $15 restitution, 27.75 months in prison with credit given for 75 days served, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment, fourth-degree domestic assault, two counts of third-degree assault and disarming a law enforcement officer, after being found guilty of order violation.

Isaiah M. Chavis, 23; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted domestic assault, fourth-degree domestic assault and domestic residential burglary.

Sierra K. Wilson, 36; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after being found guilty of failure to appear in court.

Jared I. Swanson, also known as Jared E. Swanson, 39; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to eluding a law enforcement officer and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Robert E. Bland, 46; $2,002.36 restitution, 12.75 months in prison, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

John M. Mosley, 28; $830 restitution, 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of order violation.

David L. Humes, 63; $597.47 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Ryan D. Shannon, 41; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of unlawful display of a weapon.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Elijiah M. Harvey, also known as Elijiah M. Charles, 32; $6,620 restitution, 388 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Thomas W. Fetzer, 52; one day in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Tristan J. Borst, 28; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.