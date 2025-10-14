Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Caleb R. Pearson, of Coeur d’Alene, and Rachel R. Nelson, of Rathdrum.

Andrii Balan, of Spokane Valley, and Oksana Kononovych, of Federal Way.

Adam P. Snodgrass and Camille M. Kirchmeier, both of Spokane.

Samuel A. Bonner and Ariel C. Mason, both of Spokane.

Ashley A. Yannes, of Spokane Valley, and Amy E. Jerue, of Spokane.

Michael K. Grimm and Taylor M. Kensel, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jennifer Johnson v. Danielle Yelland, et al., complaint for damages.

Capital One NA v. Katie Fisher, money claimed owed.

Tannehill Enterprise Inc. Mikayla Purvis, restitution of premises.

K623 LLC v. Adriana D. Simpson, et al., restitution of premises.

K623 LLC v. Damian Forte, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Natosha Collins, et al., restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Alysia Frith, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridge at Midway LLC v. Courtney Roberds, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of E. Wash. v. April Crawford, et al., restitution of premises.

Brett E. Hellenberg, et al. v. Calvin Jarrad, restitution of premises.

Boeing Employees Credit Union v. Artem Rudyy, money claimed owed.

Potlatch 1 Financial Credit Union v. Tasheena D. Barkuloo, foreclosure.

Brenda Aguilera, et al. v. Alexandria Pickett, complaint for damages.

Jennifer Johnson v. Danielle Yelland, David Brooks and Su Brooks, complaint for damages.

Irene Cruit, MD v. Peter Chege, complaint for personal injuries and damages.

Regions Bank v. Ferrin Peters and Cheyenne Peters, complaint.

Cheryl Shoquist v. Joel Denenny, complaint.

Candace Cunningham v. Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Terri Echegoyen v. Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc., complaint.

Brenda Yadira Aguilera and Marcos Fajardo v. Alexandria J. Pickett, complaint for damages.

Rex Anderson, Olivia Sementi and Fusion Architecture LLC v. Greear Kramer Monaghan PS, complaint.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Franklin Leighton, complaint.

Melissa Cox v. Anna Short and FPM LLC, complaint.

Northwest Trends of Spokane Inc. v. Brumback Construction Inc., Donald Brumback, Susan Brumback and American Contractors Indemnity Co., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Henry, Jennifer M. S. and Nicholas M.

Cornett, Tisha J. and David F.

Bakken, Catherine and Daniel

Lyons, Illia C. and Aaron A.

Shilanski, Colton P. and Carver, McKenna E.

Gruentzel, Lindsey and Christopher J.

Bruner, Erin J. and Ethan W.

Nelson, Roger and Tamara L.

Bell, Eric M. and Emily R.

Drew, Hayley A. and Paul P.

Vincamp, Heather and Zurcher, Clyde

White, Kylie J. and Kyle E.

Sayer, Jonathan and Porphy, Amber

Rodney, Amy and Josh

Seeklander, Randi J. and Quinten K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Lovelle J. Williams, 20; $643.77 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and second-degree organized retail theft.

Elijiah M. Harvey, 32; $4,933.73 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and unlawful possession of payment instruments.

Brenda Symons, also known as Brenda S. Mitcheson and Brenda S. Sherman, 61; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Joshua Vieira, 37; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Israel Garcia, 36; 276 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to eight counts of first-degree assault.

Esther E. Ledesma, 31; 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ian S. Strong, 38; $45 restitution, 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of three counts of order violation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

John A. Ahern, 44; $500 fine, first-degree negligent driving.

Ralph Artiaga, 18; 45 days in jail, third-degree theft and possession of alcohol as a minor.

Dale M. Bauman, 83; $500 fine, first-degree negligent driving.

Kaydin S. A. Botner, 25; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Daniel J. Dublin, 46; five days in jail converted to five days of work crew, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Natasha N. D. Finkbonner, 41; nine days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Kyra L. Fromm, 28; $500 fine, reckless driving.

Roshad T. D. Grant, 31; 22 days in jail, harassment and vehicular interference.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Julian A. Hernandez Godina, 24; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Laura L. Martinez, 64; $250 fine, two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Breanna B. Paaverud, 35; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Julian M. Lopez, 24; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Kris D. Malerich, 43; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jeffrey L. Pinney, 59; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christopher D. Reid, 36; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Corey A. Sawyer, 24; $1,245.50 fine, 180 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Isabel R. Visnikner, 48; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.