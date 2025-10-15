How unusual is foreign military in U.S.?

From staff reports

Having a foreign military presence inside the United States is nothing new.

Several allies have operations on U.S. soil, including at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, where Qatar is slated to have a presence. Singapore has had airmen training on F-15 fighter aircraft there since 2009 as part of the 428th Fighter Squadron under the Peace Carvin V program.

The U.S. hosts other nations’ military forces, including NATO Jet Pilot Training at Sheppard AFB in Texas, Dutch pilots from the Royal Netherlands Air Force train on F-35s at Luke AFB in Phoenix, Arizona, which also hosts a Royal Singapore Air Force squadron that trains on the F-16. The British Royal Air Force trains at Edwards AFB in California, and the German Armed Forces Command with a permanent administrative presence in Reston, Virginia, near Washington, D.C.

The U.S., meanwhile, has some 800 military bases in more than 80 countries, including 10,000 troops at the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar.

This story has been updated to correct errors in Air Force Base locations and plane names.