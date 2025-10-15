Spokane Velocity in position to host playoff game after clinching postseason berth

By Samantha DiMaio The Spokesman-Review

Five teams have officially clinched a playoff spot in the USL League One, including the Spokane Velocity (13-6-8). The Velocity currently sit third in the standings, just behind One Knoxville (14-5-9) and Chattanooga Red Wolves (13-5-10) and followed by Naples (12-8-8) and Union Omaha (12-10-6).

Coming up, they will play Naples on Saturday, Portland Hearts of Pine on October 21 and Omaha on October 25. Though there are only three games left in the season, they are all on the road. This means the Velocity will prepare for a grueling 10-day trip – away from the creature comforts that usually aid the home team.

“Yes, it’s long. We’re away from our families, from our wives, our kids,” defender Derek Waldeck said. “But it’s great being with guys you consider brothers on the road, so I think that’s the best way we can get through those 10 days ‘cause it will be long.”

But the Velocity know their strength, and team morale is high going into the last few games. A win against Charlotte, while playing a man down, increased their confidence and emphasized their resilience. They know what looks sharp on the field and what still needs to be tweaked before playoffs begin on November 1.

“I think if we can just continue to refine the little things in and around the goal,” Waldeck said. “We do a great job in the defensive third and the middle third, sometimes it’s just that final third that we’re lacking that final killer punch.”

In his realistic vision of the organization’s long-term success, coach Leigh Veidman said the first year was for building a team that the city could be proud of, a team that has an identity. The second year was for playoffs. This year, they clinched a playoff spot with five games left in the season and currently have 47 points. If they can remain in the top four, they will host at least one playoff game.

“Our goal at the end of the day is to, you know, host in front of you guys the playoffs and hopefully win the thing in front of all of you because you guys all deserve it,” Veidman said.

During an October 5 season ticket member appreciation party, the Velocity announced that Veidman has signed an extension to stay in Spokane. From ownership to investors, from players to fans, Veidman said he appreciates all the amazing people that make work easier every day. His players are ecstatic that he is returning, as well. In fact, captain Luis Gil said his re-signing is “big time.” Veidman laid the foundation for this team and not only set high standards but brought in players that can hold themselves accountable to those expectations. His continued coaching style and personality off the field will help the team flourish in the coming years.

“When you have something that works and works well, you fight to keep it,” owner Katie Harnetiaux said.

It was not just the job that kept Veidman in Spokane.

It was the city.

Veidman and his wife have enjoyed every minute they have been here. They love the friendly community and the fact that people always want to say hello but are also respectful of their time and space. In short, they have felt at home, and Veidman is excited to see what the team can do in the near future. The goal is to go another level up, to build a team that consistently holds a spot in the top four. The past two years have been solid stepping stones to accomplishing that feat.

“We’ve got a good thing here and I’m happy to be staying,” Veidman said.