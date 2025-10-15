University cross country runner Kyla Roberts key piece in Titans’ bid for state trophy

University High School cross country runner Kyla Roberts, second from right, runs in stride with her teammates on Tuesday at University High School in Spokane Valley. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

A look at the family tree shows Kyla Roberts was bound to be athletically gifted.

What cannot be measured in biological matter, though, is grit and determination. The University High senior has those in spades.

Back in the day, Roberts’ parents were steadfast in everything they pursued. Her father, Kevin Roberts, was a state championship wrestler at U-Hi, and her mother, Cami (Moffat) Roberts, was a three-sport standout in volleyball, basketball and softball at Coeur d’Alene.

Kyla Roberts’ oldest brother and sister were state champion wrestlers. And her youngest brother, now a freshman, may end up being the best in a wrestling family.

“Incredible DNA pool,” U–Hi girls cross country coach Todd Hawley said. “I told her parents if I could get some genes and put them in a test tube I could coach for another 20 years.”

Although she spent much of her youth in wrestling practice rooms with her siblings and father, she did not gravitate to the sport.

Roberts has never taken anything, especially her giftings, for granted. She is grateful for who she comes from to be sure.

“I think the most important thing (my parents) gave me is the value of hard work,” Roberts said. “They just taught me that you work hard for the things that you want. Nothing’s going to be easy. There’s ups and downs. Obviously I’m grateful for the abilities I’ve got from them, but more for the value of hard work – to stay focused, stay organized and don’t be too hard on yourself.”

While the sports she competes in are individual by nature – cross country, gymnastics and track – she appreciates the team aspect, especially in cross country.

Roberts is likely to join an exclusive club at U-Hi by the end of her senior year – a 12-time state qualifier. Few athletes in the Greater Spokane League can claim to have done what Roberts is poised to complete.

Her top athletic accomplishments have been in track where she holds the school record in the 800 meter (2 minutes, 12.32 seconds) and was on the school-record setting 4x400 relay (3:55.82) last year. The relay placed third and she took seventh in the 800.

She wants to lower the records and finish higher at state next spring.

Roberts came close to earning medals at state gymnastics last winter, making the finals in the beam and floor exercise but finishing a spot out of the medals. She has her eyes fixed on capturing a medal this year.

Her focus at the moment is her cross country team. The Titans have improved measurably since last year. In a matchup of undefeated teams, Mead edged U-Hi 26-29 on Wednesday at Manito Park.

The Titans are ranked fifth in this week’s 3A poll. The top four teams at state earn trophies.

Roberts wants to step on the awards podium twice when the state meet unfolds at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco next month. The top 20 individuals earn medals.

She finished 30th at state last year and presently has the 11th-best time among 3A runners this fall.

“I definitely want to finish inside the top 20, but really just as high as I can get would be nice,” Roberts said.

Roberts will challenge for the top 10. But her main focus is the team.

She consistently finishes about a minute in front of her teammates. But the Titans’ second through fifth runners have been a tight pack, finishing anywhere from 8.7 to 54.4 seconds apart. A tight pack will be key at state.

Freshman Alissa Rennaker, junior Mariah Denney, sophomore Ainsley Miller, senior Chloe Nelson, junior Morgan Sulpizio and sophomore Peyton Richter have juggled spots behind Roberts. Denney, Miller and Richter are teammates on the 4x400 relay.

When Roberts turned out for cross country her freshman year, U-Hi’s program was near the bottom of the GSL. Her sophomore season the Titans had just five on varsity – the minimum required to score in a meet.

Roberts is pleased with the program’s growth.

“It means so much,” said Roberts, who carries a 3.98 grade-point average. “The program was kind of on the ground when I got here. I’m proud of the fact that it’s rebounded.”

Hawley named Roberts a team captain as a freshman. She is the first four-year captain he has had. Hawley said Roberts challenged him to find ways to make the team better.

“She’s made me a better coach,” Hawley said. “I had to go out and learn new things. I’ve read about 10 books since she’s been here. She made me a better coach by asking for more and demanding the best that I can offer her. That’s pretty (brazen) to be a little sophomore and come up to your coach who’s been coaching for 30 some years and tell him you need to be a little better. She wasn’t being mean or anything. She meant it the right way.”

Hawley has borrowed motivational lines he has pick up in books – statements like “you have to be cozy with that pain” among others.

“He wants to be better for us. I’m so grateful that I have a coach like that,” Roberts said. “You could easily have a coach who is just here to get his stipend. But Hawley cares about us. He does so much extra for us – like talking to us about our life outside of practice. He goes beyond to make a personal connection with his athletes.”