Five Below store to open Spokane Valley location

A store brand that offers everything from candy to home decor will be coming to Spokane Valley next month.

Officials from Five Below, Inc., a value-brand store, announced Thursday that it will be opening eight new locations in Washington and Oregon in November.

The closest store is located inside the Evergreen Crossing shopping center, west of the Spokane Valley Mall. The Five Below address is 13806 E. Indiana Ave.

The company is also opening stores in Puyallup, Federal Way, Everett, Union Gap and Lynnwood, Washington. The next closest store is opening in Richland. It is also opening a store in Beaverton, Oregon.

“For the first time, Pacific Northwest shoppers can experience the thrill of Five Below’s unique retail experience, where they will discover everything from candy and snacks, beauty and style, toys and games, tech, home décor and much more,” according to a statement in a company-issued news release. “With most items priced $1 to $5, and some extreme-value finds priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to explore amazing new products … without breaking the bank.”

The stores offer brands including Lego, Disney, Stitch, Wicked, Bluey, SpongeBob, Pokémon and more.

The eight new regional stores will open at 10 a.m. Nov. 7. Each store will host a grand opening celebration Nov. 8 that will feature giveaways, games and prizes. The first 100 customers to the store that day will also receive a $10 gift card, according to the release.

Founded in 2002, Five Below is based in Philadelphia. The company has more than 1,850 stores in 44 states. For more information, visit fivebelow.com