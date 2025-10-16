Landowners vote against proposed 100-acre housing subdivision in Pasadena Park

Landowners in in a Spokane County water district voted against a proposed housing development in the Pasadena Park neighborhood north of the Spokane River, where Cowles Real Estate wanted to build around 400 homes on 100 acres of land.

Less than 5% of voters voted to annex the 100-acres into water district 17 for the proposed housing development.

The election had 751 voters— 715 voting against annexing the proposed housing development into the water district. Irrigation district 17 has just under 2,800 customers, however, not all of its customers are land owners, the district’s office manager Amy Smith said.

The in-person election was on Oct. 7 and 106 ballots came in by mail. Those ballots were counted Wednesday night.

These results mean the land in question will not be annexed into the water district, but that does not necessarily mean the housing development will never be constructed. In September, vice president of development and acquisitions for Cowles Doug Youst said Cowles could create it’s own water district. However, annexing the land into the existing water district was the easiest way to get the development started.

The Spokesman-Review, owned by The Cowles Co., has reached out to Cowles Real Estate for comment but did not hear back by press-time.

The proposed neighborhood was planned to be near the Maringo Trailhead of the Centennial trail in unincorporated Spokane County. When the proposed development was discussed during a board meeting the Pasadena Park Irrigation District 17 held in August, residents raised concerns about the development’s potential impact on water rights, traffic and schools in the area. Testimony during the meeting lasted several hours, according to Aaron Dunham, the irrigation district’s attorney.

People in the area have used the land Cowles owns as open space for decades, but Youst says the land has always been zoned for residential development. The land was previously zoned for commercial and industrial development, according to a 2004 a real estate tax affidavit.

Cowles has always planned on developing the land, Youst said.