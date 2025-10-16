Summer outdoor burn restrictions lifted in Spokane County

Alongside pumpkin picking and apple cider sipping, Spokane County residents can now add a bonfire to their fall to-do-list.

The county government has announced that as of Friday, burn restrictions in Spokane, Spokane Valley and unincorporated Spokane County will be lifted. County and regional officials enacted the ban at the end of June by Spokane County and regional firefighting officials because of elevated fire danger.

There are typically two types of burn restrictions: those in place over wildfire danger and restrictions enacted because of air quality. The latter are put into effect locally by the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency when there are elevated levels of fine particle pollution.

In addition to outdoor burns, the restrictions can preclude residents from using wood to heat their homes while in effect.

The clean air agency does not currently have a pollution burn restriction in place. Spokane County residents can monitor air quality and whether a restriction is enacted on the agency’s website, spokanecleanair.org.