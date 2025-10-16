Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kjelby M. Oiland and Emily P. Guthormsen, both of Caldwell, Idaho.

Jeremy A. Zamora and Natasha L. Loehne, both of Spokane.

Ellie E. Sawyer and Ember N. Riahla, both of Spokane Valley.

Kanishk Jha, of Spokane Valley, and Stephanie E. Blair, of Spokane.

Wyatt D. Groseclose and Marisa R. Cervantes, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Glencrest Spokane Valley LLC v. Brittin Loveless, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Jeremiah Valenzuela, restitution of premises.

Gregory Hansen and Susan Hansen v. Home Depot U.S.A. Inc., complaint for damages for personal injury.

Juliua Stroup and Thomas Stroup v. Clark’s Builders LLC, Christopher Clark and RLI Insurance Co., complaint.

Patricia Mills v. Lee Jasman, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sheppard, Amanda L. and Clifford A.

Diaz, Diana and Garamendi, Patrick G.

Gomez, Liliana and Hernandez Gonzalez, Daniel

Sorrell, Dawna R. and Lennon, Aaron S.

Wadland, Hannah E. and Perez Dominguez, Luis

Trudell, Kristine A. and Terrance, Jr.

Giltz, Ashley M. and Nicholas A.

Miller, Kaelan G. and Samantha S.

Psarudakis, Renee A. and Roeder, Austin T.

Kaboi, Festus M. and Ostwinkle, Elsie M.

Lewis, Britt M. and Jeremy

Moore, Kimberlee S. and Reach, Daniel R.

Morton, Kaylee J. and Taylor Z.

Hardin, Travis and Ellis, Kelsea

Burkhart, Nicholas C. and Jenea

Gregory, Fredric E. and McDowel, Ken J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Justin W. Crenshaw, 37; $22,547.67 restitution, two consecutive life terms in prison without parole, after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Brigid Shannon, 23; $700 restitution, 12 months of probation, 40 hours of community service, after being found guilty of harassment.

Jason A. Witt, 37; $1,180 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Blake R. Williams, 30; $810 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ashley C. Lasarte, 30; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Marcus W. Lee, 28; 20 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Cynthia A. Parker, 50; 35 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Joseph D. Bocado Ries, 28; 25 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

Raelena M. St. Peter, 29; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Calvin C. White, 49; 25 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Rachel A. Petty, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sonny R. Ramos, 44; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Chris L. Hagreen, 34; $500 fine, 30 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Calvin S. Prewitt, 40; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, fourth-degree assault.