Gonzaga learns tipoff times for remaining national TV games

Fans will have plenty of chances to catch Gonzaga on national television this season, as long as they’re willing to adjust their bedtimes accordingly.

The Zags learned tipoff times for three nonconference games that hadn’t previously been announced, as well as each of the eight West Coast Conference games that will appear on national television this season.

Five days after Gonzaga opens the season against Texas Southern, Mark Few’s team will face its first marquee opponent, playing Oklahoma on Nov. 8 at the Arena. The Zags and Sooners will tip off at 7:30 p.m. in a game that will air on ESPN2.

Three days later, Big East foe Creighton comes to town for the first matchup between the Bluejays and Zags since the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Tipoff at McCarthey Athletic Center is set for 7 p.m., with ESPN carrying the national broadcast.

Gonzaga’s nonconference date with UCLA, set for Dec. 13 at Climate Pledge Arena, also has a tipoff time now. The longtime West Coast rivals will play at 8:30 p.m. in another game that will air on ESPN.

The late tip times don’t end when the Zags reach WCC play.

GU’s first nationally-televised conference game will take place Jan. 8 at the Kennel against Santa Clara, one of two WCC teams to spring an upset of the Zags at their home venue last season. The game will start at 8:30 p.m. and air on ESPN2.

The Zags will play three more national TV games in January, including a Jan. 15 road matchup with Washington State (7 p.m., CBSSN). GU will then host San Francisco on Jan. 24 for a 5 p.m. tipoff on CBSSN, followed by a Jan. 31 matchup with Saint Mary’s that will start at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPN.

All four of Gonzaga’s national TV games in the month of February will air on ESPN networks, beginning with a Feb. 10 home contest against WSU that will tip at 8 p.m. and air on either ESPN or ESPN2. The three remaining games will all take place in the Bay Area: Feb. 14 at Santa Clara (7:30 p.m., ESPN), Feb. 18 at San Francisco (8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2) and Feb. 28 at Saint Mary’s (7:30 p.m., ESPN).