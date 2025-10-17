No Kings protest scheduled for Saturday afternoon at B.A. Clark Park; nothing scheduled at Riverfront Park

False rumors have spread that there will be a “No Kings” protest tomorrow morning at Riverfront Park.

Cynthia Hamilton, a lead organizer for Indivisible Spokane and someone who’s spent considerable time planning the upcoming “No Kings” protest, said there will not be a protest at Riverfront Park.

Instead she is directing those interested in the protest to join the main gathering of protesters to B.A. Clark Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hamilton said they’re preparing for thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, of people to pool into B.A. Clark Park, near the Northtown Mall. She’s also encouraging people to either share a ride or take a bus to the event because of limited parking. The last “No Kings” protest in June drew about 14,000 residents upset with the policies of President Donald Trump, Hamilton said. She expects even more people to show up tomorrow.

Any protest that occurs at Riverfront Park is unsanctioned and Hamilton stressed that the only trace of Indivisible Spokane at Riverfront on Saturday morning will be a sign urging people to go to B.A. Clark Park in the afternoon.