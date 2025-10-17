This day in history: A former groundskeeper claimed to have killed 42 people, which would have made him ‘the largest-known mass murderer in the history of the United States’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Thomas Eugene Creech, 25, “a former church sexton,” was on trial in Wallace for murdering two housepainters – and then told the court he had murdered 42 people, total.

“Authorities have said they doubt that all of Creech’s claims are true, although they have found the bodies of at least two men Creech claims to have killed,” the Associated Press reported. “If Creech is telling the truth about all 42 slayings, he would be the largest-known mass murderer in the history of the United States.”

He listed some of his alleged victims by name. Creech testified that he had committed the murders as a “contract killer” for a motorcycle gang, and during Satanic cult worship.

The only two murders he claims not to have committed? The two he was on trial for.

From 1925: Spokane United Railways, the city’s streetcar operator, sparked outrage when it called for a cash fare increase from 7 to 10 cents.

“City officials will fight the company’s demand for higher streetcar fares and a long court fight is in prospect,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle predicted.

The fares were currently 7 cents for cash or 6 cents for those who bought books of tickets. The company also called for increasing the ticket price to 7.69 cents.

Streetcar ridership had been in decline for years, largely because of the rise in auto ownership. Spokane United Railways said it was losing up to $25,000 a month.