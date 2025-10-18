Ask the Builder: Finish nail guns will wow you

By Tim Carter Tribune Content Agency

A few months ago, I brought my 20-ounce hammer and a traditional nail set tool with me to church. A six-penny finish nail, driven by a carpenter in the late 1800s through a piece of oak trim, had worked its way out of the wood about ⅛ inch. The head of the nail caught on my shirt one morning when I leaned against the wall to give my back a rest.

I arrived at church early so as not to bother those who were praying in peace. It only took me about five seconds to drive the nail head below the surface of the wood. I thought about how the finish carpenters who installed this stunning oak woodwork in my church would be in awe of modern finish nail guns that drive and countersink a nail in the blink of an eye.

I have used nail guns for nearly 50 years. You can only appreciate the magic of these tools by driving a nail the old-fashioned way using a hammer. Hammering finish nails requires much more hand-eye coordination than driving a 16-penny nail into a rough 2-by-4. You must carefully hammer the small finish nail and not miss striking it. If you do miss, you end up with a nasty beauty mark on the surface of the wood. This is unacceptable in finished woodwork.

Once you get the top of the finish nail within ¼ inch, or less, of the surface of the wood, you then have to place the correct nail set tool at the correct angle on top of the nail. You then start to carefully tap the top of the nail set to drive the nail deeper and deeper until the head is below the surface of the wood.

If the nail set tool slips off the top of the nail before it is below the surface of the wood, you end up with a different defect. Now you have a much larger hole to fill in with wood putty or spackling compound.

Finish nail guns eliminate these mistakes. The tools are designed to drive the nail in one instant motion, much like a bullet leaves a rifle. You can adjust the depth of drive so the nail is set to the perfect depth. These guns can drive a nail through solid oak like you might push a pin into a cork bulletin board!

The common finish nail gun drives a 16-gauge nail up to 2.5 inches long. Just about all of the nails have a clear adhesive coating. The friction of the driving motion liquifies the glue, and once it is in the wood, the adhesive helps keep the nail in place. The 16-gauge nails can be as short as 1¼ inches.

There are different finish nail guns that drive smaller and smaller nails. An 18-gauge gun is perfect when dealing with small accent trim moulding. These nails have smaller heads, so the hole that needs to be filled is about the diameter of an uncooked grain of rice.

You can also purchase pin nail guns. These shoot extremely small fasteners, much like a needle or a straight pin. The holes they leave are almost invisible. These pin nailers are perfect for crafts where small pieces of wood are assembled.

The energy to drive the nails comes from three different sources: compressed air, propane or electricity. The compressed air, or pneumatic, guns require you to have a small air compressor and a hose to deliver the air to the tool. Before you know it, you will have well over $500 invested.

The guns powered by propane or electricity have no hoses. A small propane cylinder that is contained within the gun can provide enough energy to drive thousands of nails. These guns do require a small rechargeable battery. The battery powers a spark plug that ignites the propane gas.

The electric finish nail guns are the simplest tools of all. They derive all their power from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Guns that come with two batteries allow you to work non-stop. One battery can be recharging while you use the other one.

I can assure you that once you use a finish nail gun, you will never go back to using a hammer and a nail set. I can drive 20 nails with a gun in the time it takes to carefully drive a normal nail and set it by hand.

As with many things, you get what you pay for. Beware of off-brand nail guns. They may jam or malfunction, causing you considerable grief. My brand-name guns have driven tens of thousands of nails and never malfunctioned. I can count on a perfect result as long as I keep the gun clean and oiled.

Be sure you test drive a finish nail gun. Some inferior ones have a design where you need to cock your head at an angle to see exactly where the nail will be driven. I once did a review of one of these inferior guns. The manufacturer was so incensed by my telling the truth that they stopped sending me tools to review. What’s that old saying? The truth hurts.

