Infuse warmth with an autumnal palette

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Fall is here and brown, orange, and green are classic fall colors, that can help infuse warmth and comfort into your home décor. When used thoughtfully, these hues can make a home feel cozy and stylish without being overwhelming.

Here are some tips for using classic fall colors.

Do

Do layer different shades. Combine burnt orange, rust, terracotta, chocolate brown, and forest or sage green to create depth and richness.

Do pair with neutrals. Pair fall colors with neutral colors such as cream, beige or taupe.

Do infuse texture. Materials like wood, leather, wool and woven fibers work beautifully with earthy, fall tones.

Do add accents and accessories. Try orange or green pillows, throws or accents to refresh a room with subtle changes.

Do incorporate metallics. Copper, bronze or antique gold accents can add a glow that enhances the warmth of fall colors.

Don’t

Don’t let the palette get too dark. Too much brown or deep green can feel heavy.

Don’t use colors that are overly bright. Instead use colors with gray undertones for a more muted look and feel.

Don’t forget balance. Mix warm hues with cooler tones in order create a sense of color balance.

Don’t overuse patterns. Plaids, florals and prints in these earth shades work well when paired with neutral solid colors.

Don’t limit these colors to autumn. Brown, orange and green can transition into year-round palettes when used thoughtfully and purposefully.