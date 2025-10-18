This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can't Stop Talking About," by Mel Robbins (Hay House/TNS) (Hay House/Hay House/TNS)

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Intruder,” Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Twice: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)

3. “The Secret of Secrets: A Novel,” Dan Brown (Doubleday)

4. “Cry Havoc: A Tom Reece Thriller,” Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)

5. “Alchemised,” SenLinYu (Del Rey)

6. “For Whom the Belle Tolls (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Jaysea Lynn (Saga)

7. “Shadow Ticket: A Novel,” Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press)

8. “Alchemy of Secrets: A Novel,” Stephanie Garber (Flatiron)

9. “My Beloved: A Mitford Novel,” Jan Karon (Putnam)

10. “Fourth Wing (Wing and Claw Collection),” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

Nonfiction

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “In the Name of Freedom: A Political Dissident’s Fight for Human Rights in the NBA and Around the World,” Enes Kanter (Freedom Threshold)

3. “Last Rites,” Ozzy Osbourne (Grand Central)

4. “Skinnytaste High Protein: 100 Healthy, Simple Recipes to Fuel Your Day,” Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)

5. “The Promise of Heaven: 31 Reasons to Get Excited About Your Eternal Home,” David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

6. “107 Days,” Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Poems & Prayers,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

8. “How to Test Negative for Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will,” John Kennedy (Broadside)

9. “Hostage,” Eli Sharabi (Harper Influence)

10. “Bad Btch in the Kitch: Craveable Asian Recipes to Ditch the Takeout,” Cassie Yeung (Clarkson Potter)