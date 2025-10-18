This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Intruder,” Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)
2. “Twice: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)
3. “The Secret of Secrets: A Novel,” Dan Brown (Doubleday)
4. “Cry Havoc: A Tom Reece Thriller,” Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)
5. “Alchemised,” SenLinYu (Del Rey)
6. “For Whom the Belle Tolls (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Jaysea Lynn (Saga)
7. “Shadow Ticket: A Novel,” Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press)
8. “Alchemy of Secrets: A Novel,” Stephanie Garber (Flatiron)
9. “My Beloved: A Mitford Novel,” Jan Karon (Putnam)
10. “Fourth Wing (Wing and Claw Collection),” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
Nonfiction
1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins (Hay House)
2. “In the Name of Freedom: A Political Dissident’s Fight for Human Rights in the NBA and Around the World,” Enes Kanter (Freedom Threshold)
3. “Last Rites,” Ozzy Osbourne (Grand Central)
4. “Skinnytaste High Protein: 100 Healthy, Simple Recipes to Fuel Your Day,” Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)
5. “The Promise of Heaven: 31 Reasons to Get Excited About Your Eternal Home,” David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)
6. “107 Days,” Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Poems & Prayers,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
8. “How to Test Negative for Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will,” John Kennedy (Broadside)
9. “Hostage,” Eli Sharabi (Harper Influence)
10. “Bad Btch in the Kitch: Craveable Asian Recipes to Ditch the Takeout,” Cassie Yeung (Clarkson Potter)