Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Robert F. Hoctor and Brenda J. Schreiber, both of Spokane Valley.

Jonathan W. S. Grau and Alexandra R. Kane, both of Spokane.

Tristan C. Carmickle and Abbey E. Turner, both of Spokane.

Joseph O. Nall and Crystal L. Oliver, both of Spokane.

Thomas A. Schreiner and Heidi A. M. Hamilton, both of Spokane.

Jeremy D. Oberender and Genevieve R. Lecou, both of Spokane.

Luka F. Harrison and Jonathan J. Robles Saint Hilaire, both of Spokane Valley.

Kennedy J. Seyler and Gianna R. Kieffer, both of Spokane.

Ruslan N. Shmidt and Makenzie L. Stam, both of Mead.

Harley B. Ryder and Madison L. Krul, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ponderosa Ventures the Landing LLC v. Paul Bock, restitution of premises.

Decehcc VII investments LLC, et al. v. Steven Bond, restitution of premises.

LTR Real Estate Investments LLC v. Ramelis J. Saquera, et al., restitution of premises.

Deer Run Spokane LLC v. Taylor Teilborg, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Anna Stazel, restitution of premises.

1 S. Madelia LLC v. Kristina Allen, restitution of premises.

John Hopper, et al. v. Raquel McKennan, et al., restitution of premises.

Bridget L. Vietz, et al. v. Shaun T. Jackson, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Ty Moore, restitution of premises.

Stoneridge Apartments LLC v. Patricia Olson, restitution of premises.

Fox Glen Apartments LLC v. Ervin Stradley, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Connor Wolfe, money claimed owed.

Urban Settlements LLC v. April M. Palmanteer, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Ashlynn M. Tibbetts, restitution of premises.

Sukhdev Khakh, et al. v. Cherl Davis, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Colton Stallings, et al., restitution of premises.

Estate of Lap Van Kim v. Travis Liles, et al., restitution of premises.

Caroline Hachman v. Victoria Whitney, restitution of premises.

Christopher Boren v. Shellee Duclos and All Other Inhabitants of 611 N. F St., Spokane Wash. 99205, complaint for ejectment.

Bonnie Lupton v. Nicholas Moncada, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Forsyth, Leann P. and Jordan D.

Williamson, Tyler J. and Westover, Alyssa

Fielder, Daniel L. and Collins, Ashleigh M.

Allen, Robert G. and Alysha S.

Difilippo, Carrie and Brock

Friberg, Darrin W. and Caris R.

Roesky, Hasti D. and Joshua M.

Fischer, Carter and Christabela

Criminal sentencings

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Grant E. Madison, 30; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted identity theft and third-degree theft.

Tyler J. Lankford, 37; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jalen A. Grayer, 30; 247 days in jail with credit given for 247 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted domestic assault, domestic harassment and first-degree domestic criminal trespassing.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Justice A. Edmond, Spokane; debts of $22,360.

Katherine D. Renee, Spokane; debts of $38,320.

Joseph D. Katruska, Spokane; debts of $13,020.

Christopher T. Carroll, Liberty Lake; debts of $366,113.

Ashely R. Carter, Spokane; debts of $85,208.

Tristan S. Shaver and Ashley E. Saucedo, Spokane Valley; debts of $81,501.

Kelle J. Masterson, Spokane; debts of $42,695.

Tammy C. Ericson, Spokane; debts of $264,774.

Melissa K. Mettler, Spokane; debts of $41,727.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Javalan J. Chew, 35; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of community service, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jenny Zappone

Luis A. Fernandez Simo, 25; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days of electronic home monitoring, displaying a weapon.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Jemar F. C. Bailey, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jonathan L. Caballero, 47; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Steven P. Coonse, 62; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, harassment.

Samaja O. Hall, 20; 13 days in jail with credit given for three days served, 10 days in jail converted to 80 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Scott A. Hicks, 60; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 48 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Seth M. Jensen, 43; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, disorderly conduct.

Kenneth M. J. Ray, 38; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.