This day in history: Spokane City Council considered traffic problems on Perry, Courtland and Central; boys injured by dynamite
From 1975: The Spokane City Council was looking into three traffic “problem areas,” identified through a number of citizen complaints.
Those were:
• Perry Street, at the intersections of 18th, 19th and 20th avenues. This street presented several problems involving stop signs or lack thereof.
• Courtland Avenue at its intersection with Monroe Street. The problems involved pedestrian crossings from Emerson Primary School, as well as traffic entry and exit onto Monroe Street.
• Central Avenue, from Division Street to Wall Street. The problems included congested arterials and school crossings to Madison Primary School.
From 1925: Two boys, 10 and 13, found a “dynamite cap” (blasting cap) at a construction site on the South Hill.
They decided to “test the explosiveness” of the cap. So they cut open the cap, tied it to a tree, and touched a match to it.
Nothing happened.
So they tried it again.
“It exploded with marvelous results – so marvelous that both boys were literally plastered with fragments,” said The Spokesman-Review.
The boys were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital, but fortunately most of their wounds were superficial and neither was seriously hurt.
Also on this day
1781: British forces under General Charles Cornwallis sign terms of surrender to George Washington and Comte de Rochambeau at Yorktown at 2 p.m., effectively ending the American Revolutionary War.