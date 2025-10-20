Kroger to hire 18,000 workers for 2025 holiday season, fewer than last year

By Anuja Bharat Mistry Reuters

Kroger said on Monday its family of companies are looking to hire over 18,000 associates as the U.S. grocer preps for the busy holiday season, about 7,000 fewer than last year.

The hires would be focused on customer-facing roles such as cashiers, baggers, deli bakery clerks and pharmacy technicians.

Last year, Kroger had said it would recruit about 25,000 associates.

The job market in the U.S. has softened in the past few months, with economists citing the impact of tariffs, immigration crackdowns and mass firings. According to the Labor Department’s report, unemployment rate increased to nearly a four-year high of 4.3% in August.

Other retailers such as e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Bath & Body Works have also announced their hiring plans for the all-important holiday season amid concerns regarding consumer spending triggered by tariff uncertainty.

While Dick’s Sporting Goods ramped up its holiday hiring roles, Bath & Body Works lowered its numbers. In September, the beauty and skincare retailer said it would hire over 30,000 seasonal associates, fewer than 32,700 a year ago.

Amazon.com, on the other hand, maintained its streak of hiring 250,000 holiday workers for the third straight year.

According to Adobe Analytics, U.S. holiday online sales are expected to grow at a slower pace this year while e-commerce sales are expected to outshine overall sales growth.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of additional 100% tariffs on Chinese imports have further sparked concerns among retailers. But experts believe it would not impact the shopping season as the holiday inventory has already entered the country.