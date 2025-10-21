Biden completes radiation therapy after prostate cancer diagnosis, rings the bell

By Zac Anderson and Joey Garrison USA Today

Former President Joe Biden has completed a course of radiation therapy after being diagnosed in May with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer, according to a spokesperson.

Biden’s daughter Ashley posted a video of her father at Penn Medicine ringing a bell, which is done to mark the end of a cancer treatment.

“Rung the bell! Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at Penn Medicine. We are so grateful!” Ashley Biden captioned the video.

A Biden spokesperson confirmed earlier this month that the former president had begun radiation therapy. He also is undergoing hormone therapy. In announcing his cancer diagnosis, a spokesperson said it “appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

Biden was diagnosed when doctors found a “small nodule” on the 82-year-old’s prostate during a routine exam. The cancer had spread to the bone.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, affecting 1 in 8 men in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. While about 1 in 44 men will die of prostate cancer, the group says most men diagnosed with the illness do not die from it.

“Cancer touches us all,” Biden said in a May 19 post on X. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Biden also recently underwent skin cancer surgery. He will be 83 next month.