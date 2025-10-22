Concert review: Lord Huron closes out Gesa Pavilion season with ‘an absolute show’

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Lord Huron brought a dreamy yet mysterious set to close out the Gesa Pavilion’s season.

Lord Huron has sort of sneakily been around for a long time. Their sheer level of experience is obvious; the band is almost too casual on stage. Despite there being so many moving parts and such a wide range of music being performed, Lord Huron remained unphased throughout the night.

Lord Huron also has a sneaky amount of hits and songs that bring back a pleasant sense of nostalgia; of course tracks like “Ends of the Earth,” “The Ghost on the Shore” and “The Night We Met” still hold up.

That being said, I’ve personally enjoyed their somewhat lesser known tracks a bit more; Lord Huron has a much wider range than they are given credit for. Sometimes they sound very nostalgic and dreamy indie-folk, other times almost futuristic and straight up indie-rock. Despite some of the sonic disparities, Lord Huron makes it work perfectly and have created a very specific vibe that is completely their own – especially live.

For years I’ve enjoyed the sheer ethereal atmosphere created by Lord Huron’s sound, and it absolutely delivered live. They truly let the music breathe and tap into a world all their own, bringing the concertgoer with them.

The concert visuals played a key role in creating this unique environment as they are some of the most intriguing I’ve ever seen. I often feel like visuals are forgotten about by artists or not appreciated enough by concertgoers, yet they they can heavily improve upon the atmosphere and experience, and build upon the narrative of each song – which all ring true for Lord Huron. The band truly put on an absolute show, not just a performance. On stage was a phone booth that was a heavy part of the program and a narrator on the other end, bringing the sense of mystery and intrigue to another level.

While I’m not the most well-versed in the lore, storytelling and cast of characters Lord Huron has created over the years, I am well aware of it and respect not only giving the music more life but giving fans more to engage with.

All in all, Lord Huron put on a great performance that only solidifies them as simply too underrated in my eyes. It was a great closer for this year’s Pavilion concerts as somebody who was at most of them this summer, and every show I was reminded why it’s my favorite venue in Spokane.