Health District cuts health equity position amid budget shortfall, federal DEI crackdown

Amid a budget crunch, a position focused on health equity has been eliminated from the Spokane Regional Health District.

According to the health district, laying off the district’s health equity specialist was caused by state cuts to Foundational Public Health Services that were approved in the most recent budget. The 2025-2027 state budget cut $24 million in public health funding, which has impacted its data center, Nurse Family Partnership, Health Equity, Environmental Public Health and Epidemiology programs at SRHD.

But health district union representative Suzie Saunders fears the cuts may stem from federal pressures to remove any promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion measures.

“The health district received legal guidance that they need to be really careful about health equity work. And when budget cuts happen, lo and behold, it is the health equity person that is first to be cut. So I do think the decision was made to target equity work specifically,” said the PROTEC17 union rep.

SRHD is still committed to health equity, health district spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said in a statement.

“Health equity is centered in everything the health district does, including the SRHD 2025-2030 Strategic Plan. The program will continue its work at the organizational, programmatic, and community level to advance health equity within Spokane County,” she wrote.

According to Saunders, two positions related to health equity have been cut in recent weeks. One individual was laid off, while another resigned and their position will not be filled. Hawkins confirmed that one position will be eliminated effective Nov. 14, and some vacant positions will not be filled in 2026 dependent on state, federal and local cuts.

The absence of these workers may allow some Spokanites from disadvantaged backgrounds to fall through the cracks, Saunders believes.

“The goal of health equity is for every person that walks through the doors of the health district to be treated with dignity and respect. With those positions being gone, that means each program is on their own to make sure that welcomeness is there.”

These specialists did civil rights and equity trainings for employees at the health district and programming for the public that targets underserved populations.

Removal of the positions comes as SRHD plans next year’s budget, which will include reduced funding from Spokane County and uncertain federal and state funding. The county has asked for budget cuts and has asked for SRHD to expect between $500,000 and $1 million less from the county in the upcoming fiscal year.

Federal pressures may also have impacted which positions were targeted for cost savings. In June, the district’s board of health revised language from an expansive statement the organization approved amid 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. That original statement declares “structural racism” as a “public health crisis” in Spokane across “systemic, institutional and interpersonal levels.”

The board clarified this year that their previous commitment to “advance health equity” should be defined as equal opportunity to achieve their optimal health potential, regardless of social, economic or demographic status.

“Spokane Regional Health District will provide opportunities for all organizations and individuals, regardless of social, economic or demographic status, to participate in public health-related decision-making for programs, policies, services, interventions, and materials,” the revised resolution reads.

The amended statement also clarifies that any training regarding health disparities will be “voluntary” for SRHD staff. One of the responsibilities of health equity specialists is to conduct these trainings with employees.

Though she has since been fired by the health board, former SRHD administrator Alicia Thompson said at the time that health equity was still one of the organization’s “core values.” But she noted the new language was based on something that had been provided by the federal government.

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has targeted diversity, equity and inclusion policies in a series of executive orders. Under these requirements, those receiving federal grant funds must not “operate any programs promoting DEI.”