This day in history: Thomas Creech, who claimed he killed 42, convicted of murdering 2. Proposed candy store near Roosevelt school sparked outrage
From 1975: A Wallace jury convicted Thomas E. Creech, 25, of two counts of first degree murder – yet his involvement in 42 other murders remained an open question.
Creech claimed on the stand he had killed 42 people as a contract killer for a motorcycle gang or in satanic cult rituals.
Yet he also claimed he did not commit the two murders for which he was on trial. The two victims, both house painters, were found dead alongside a highway in central Idaho. Creech’s girlfriend, then 17, said she witnessed Creech commit the murders, but Creech claimed someone else shot them.
From 1925: Residents of the Cliff Park neighborhood on the South Hill were staunchly opposed to a proposed “obnoxious building.”
The obnoxious building? A small grocery and candy store, on Bernard Street just off 14th Avenue.
The opponents branded their opposition as a zoning issue.
“This is a glaring example of the laxity of city laws,” said one nearby resident. “… It is time for Spokane – a rapidly growing city – to adopt a city planning and zoning law which would settle these questions for all time. … Surely no store should be allowed in the heart of a purely residential section, especially over the protest of the great majority of home owners.”
Also on this day
(From onthisday.com)
1915: An estimated 25,000 supporters in a women’s suffrage march on New York’s Fifth Ave were led by Anna Howard Shaw and Carrie Chapman Catt, founder of the League of Women Voters.