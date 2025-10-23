This day in history: Thomas Creech, who claimed he killed 42, convicted of murdering 2. Proposed candy store near Roosevelt school sparked outrage

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A Wallace jury convicted Thomas E. Creech, 25, of two counts of first degree murder – yet his involvement in 42 other murders remained an open question.

Creech claimed on the stand he had killed 42 people as a contract killer for a motorcycle gang or in satanic cult rituals.

A jury in Wallace, Idaho, convicted Thomas E. Creech, 25, of two counts of first degree murder, the Associated Press reported in an article that ran in The Spokesman-Review on Oct. 23, 1975. Creech had denied he killed the victims, but said on the stand that he killed 42 other people. Creech remains on death row for killing a prison inmate in 1981. (Spokesman-Review archives)

Yet he also claimed he did not commit the two murders for which he was on trial. The two victims, both house painters, were found dead alongside a highway in central Idaho. Creech’s girlfriend, then 17, said she witnessed Creech commit the murders, but Creech claimed someone else shot them.

From 1925: Residents of the Cliff Park neighborhood on the South Hill were staunchly opposed to a proposed “obnoxious building.”

The obnoxious building? A small grocery and candy store, on Bernard Street just off 14th Avenue.

The opponents branded their opposition as a zoning issue.

“This is a glaring example of the laxity of city laws,” said one nearby resident. “… It is time for Spokane – a rapidly growing city – to adopt a city planning and zoning law which would settle these questions for all time. … Surely no store should be allowed in the heart of a purely residential section, especially over the protest of the great majority of home owners.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1915: An estimated 25,000 supporters in a women’s suffrage march on New York’s Fifth Ave were led by Anna Howard Shaw and Carrie Chapman Catt, founder of the League of Women Voters.