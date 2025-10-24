Disney retains title for world’s most visited theme park

By Eve Chen USA Today

The Most Magical Place on Earth remains the most popular.

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom retained its title as the world’s most visited theme park last year with more than 17.8 million visits, according to the Themed Entertainment Association’s latest Global Experience Index.

Disneyland Park came in a close second with more than 17.3 million visits, followed by Universal Studios Japan, Tokyo Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland, rounding out the top five, like the previous year.

All but one of the world’s 15 most-visited parks were either Disney or Universal. The one exception was Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China, in sixth place globally.

Disney and Universal also took the top nine spots in North America, where the most popular parks were largely in Central Florida or Southern California.

Next year’s list will have at least two new contenders, with Universal Epic Universe and Peppa Pig Theme Park – Dallas Fort Worth both opening this year

Most visited parks in North America in 2024

1. Magic Kingdom – Florida

2. Disneyland Park – California

3. EPCOT – Florida

4. Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Florida

5. Disney California Adventure – California

6. Universal Studios Florida – Florida

7. Universal Islands of Adventure – Florida

8. Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Florida

9. Universal Studios Hollywood – California

10. Knott’s Berry Farm – California

11. SeaWorld Orlando – Florida

12. SeaWorld San Diego – California

13. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – Florida

14. Cedar Point – Ohio

15. Kings Island – Ohio

