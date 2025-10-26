Spokane dealership owner killed in small plane crash in Montana

A Spokane auto dealership owner died Friday night in a small plane crash in Montana.

Nadine Lynn Arrotta posted on social media that her husband, Dan Arrotta, died in a plane crash near Lincoln, a town east of Missoula.

Dan Arrotta owned dealerships Arrotta’s Mitsubishi and Arrotta’s Automax & RV.

Dan Arrotta was on his way to a weekend hunting trip with his brothers, Nadine Lynn Arrotta wrote.

According to officials from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, his plane went down about 9:15 p.m., roughly a half-mile from the Lincoln Airport’s landing strip. The plane, a Cirrus SR22T, crashed into nearby trees and was consumed in flames, as reported by KTVH in Helena.

“I will miss seeing my husband praying at the foot of our bed EVERY morning. Not one day in almost 16 years did he not get on his knees to pray,” wrote Nadine Lynn Arrotta on social media. “He was faithful on so many levels. He loved me very much. He loved his family and his redeemed life SO MUCH! he was truly grateful for God’s restoration of his life, he was eternally minded!”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, including working with the sheriff’s office to determine whether anyone else was on board the plane. Nadine Lynn Arrotta wrote on social media that Dan Arrotta was alone.

“The fact that our beautiful adventure together has come to an end pierces my soul,” Nadine Lynn Arrotta wrote. “Dan you were my rock, my blessing, my everything.”