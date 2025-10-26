This day in history: The American Freedom Train and a big, fat Serbian wedding

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The American Freedom Train was heading to Spokane, and 12,000 people had already signed up to tour it.

This was a 25-car train with 550 displays about American history. It served as one of the first of many special events for the upcoming national Bicentennial celebration.

The train would be open for viewing for four days. Large crowds were expected at the Burlington Northern Depot, and “a stage beside the train will provide entertainment for lines of people waiting to board the train.”

From 1925: Spokane’s “Serbian colony” spent the day celebrating a wedding – and what a celebration.

It involved four barbecued pigs, four roast lambs, 100 spring chickens and 25 cases of “near beer.”

Dan Krtinich, owner of a Spokane soft drink establishment, was marrying Frances Stefonich of Chewelah. About 200 people thronged two lodge halls.

Spokane had no Serbian church, so they brought in a Serbian priest from Duluth.

“He was a picturesque figure with long black hair, mustache and goatee, and performed the Serbian marriage in true Serbian ceremony,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

The wedding was the cause of “general jollification for two days.”

Also on this day

1861: Pony Express (Missouri to California) ends after 19 months.

1863: International conference begins in Geneva aimed at improving medical conditions on battlefields, marking the beginning of the Red Cross.