The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
39°F
Current Conditions
Scattered clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Paramount to cut 1,000 jobs in first round of layoffs, source says

Paramount Global and Skydance logos are seen in this illustration taken Dec. 17.  (Reuters )
By Judy Babu Reuters

Paramount Skydance will begin a major round of layoffs with about 1,000 job cuts on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The job cuts, which follow the $8.4 billion merger between Skydance Media and Paramount Global, would impact roughly 5% of Paramount’s employees based on its workforce prior to the completion of the deal.

As of December 2024, Paramount had nearly 18,600 full- and part-time employees, and 3,500 project-based staff.

The move comes after Reuters reported Warner Bros Discovery’s board rejected a nearly $60 billion offer from Paramount Skydance, with analysts still pinning the David Ellison-led firm as the bidder most likely to succeed.

Bloomberg first reported details of the layoffs earlier on Monday.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City and Arsheeya Bajwa; Editing by Anil D’Silva