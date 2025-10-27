Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua W. Bechtel and Alexis M. Campbell, both of Spokane.

Austin C. Lopez Johnson and Theressa J. Robedeau, both of Spokane.

Nikolas D. Catanzaro, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kate E. Hamilton, of Post Falls.

Zackery B. Eudaily and Monicea L. Brown, both of Spokane.

Zabriywan Harvest and Maya L. K. Atkins, both of Spokane.

Andrey V. Litvinov and Jenezel Sabuero, both of Spokane Valley.

Milton D. Thompson, of Spokane, and Amanda M. Fyhrie, of Cheney.

Joshua L. Farr and Carli R. Daggett, both of Spokane.

Mason V. Plese and Saelor R. Dvorak, both of Spokane.

Joseph J. Christina and Haley J. Syth, both of Spokane.

Andrew J. Avery and Alicia M. Meyers, both of Spokane.

Mason J. Hayes and Teresa G. Jensen, both of Spokane.

Jasiah T. F. Brown and Madison R. Becker, both of Airway Heights.

Matthew A. Palubinsky, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Julia A. Jackson, of Pottstown, Pa.

Alexander R. Edwards, of Spokane Valley, and Keandra P. Piatt, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

1 South Madelia Inc. v. Asia Brown-Cody, restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America Eastern Wash. and N. Idaho v. An Carrier, restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Dawn Davison, et al., restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Amy George, restitution of premises.

Ascott LLC v. Richard Foss, restitution of premises.

Transitions v. Jessica Flanagan, restitution of premises.

55th Ave. Apts LLC v. Wanda Wallette, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Kevin Patten, Jr., et al., restitution of premises.

55th Ave. Apts LLC v. Cameron Morris, restitution of premises.

Bitteroot Lodge LLC v. Jared Mercer, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartment LLC v. Nikita Gilbert, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Wash. v. Melissa Sinclair, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group v. Asia Erakrik, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Robert H. Smith, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Samantha Erickson, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ervin, Nicholas R. and Tyra D.

Flores, Jose and Vasquez Flores, Ernestina A.

Duval, Lisa M. and Spears, Lunis, Jr.

McDonald, Jason and Rebecca

Payne, Sean G. and Madilynn G.

Miles, Bethany C. and Simms, Eric T.

Goll, Brianna M. and Chad M.

Loomer, Susannah and Robert

Peterson, Melissa K. and Gregory R.

Koithan, Matthew and Caitlin

Spoon, Timea and Kenneth R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Gerald D. Howard, 61; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Leah A. Dunlop, 59; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Benoit Ilunga, 26; one day in jail, physical control.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jill A. Hansen, 48; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Grigoriy A. Kharlamov, 48; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Morgan L. McAllister, 23; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher C. McCracken, 52; 180 days in jail with credit given for 97 days served, 12 months of probation, first-degree driving with a suspended license.