Amazon to lay off 14,000 corporate employees

By Alex Halverson Seattle Times

Amazon told employees Tuesday that it’s cutting 14,000 corporate jobs as it invests billions of dollars into artificial intelligence.

Amazon’s head of resources Beth Galetti told employees in an internal memo made public that the layoffs are a way the company is “reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets.”

She also referenced Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s comments from earlier this year when he said the company’s rapid AI adoption would restructure its corporate workforce and even shrink it. Galetti hinted that job cuts could continue into next year.

“Looking ahead to 2026, as Andy talked about earlier this year, we expect to continue hiring in key strategic areas while also finding additional places we can remove layers, increase ownership, and realize efficiency gains,” Galetti wrote on Tuesday.

Reuters reported Monday that Amazon was ultimately planning to lay off 30,000 employees in its efficiency push. If Amazon carried through on that, the series of layoffs would be the largest in company history.

Most employees who were affected on Tuesday will have 90 days to look for a new role internally, Galetti said. Recruiting teams will prioritize internal candidates.

Amazon has a corporate workforce of about 350,000. More than 50,000 of those employees are based in Seattle and another 14,000 are in Bellevue.

Amazon’s layoffs add to the thousands of tech jobs lost this year from industry giants like Microsoft and Meta, which have conducted layoffs as they pump more money into AI infrastructure.