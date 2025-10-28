States challenge SNAP funding freeze as governor pledges additional funds for food banks

Washington has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture to require the agency to use contingency funding to pay for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps.

The lawsuit comes as Gov. Bob Ferguson directed additional resources to food banks bracing for an influx in visitors as the ongoing government shutdown threatens to delay benefits to nearly a million Washingtonians.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Massachusetts, alleges the USDA is required to continue payments through the program during the ongoing shutdown as long as the agency has funds.

Last week, the agency notified states that it will not use contingency funds to pay for food stamps if the shutdown extends into November, and that it won’t reimburse states that pay instead.

According to the USDA, approximately 1 in 8 residents receive an average of $187 monthly through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Visitors to the USDA’s webpage are currently greeted with a message that reads “Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).”

“Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01,” the message continues. “We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats.”

In its guidance to states, the agency said that contingency funds are reserved for natural disasters and other events that “can come on quickly and without notice.”

According to the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, 540,000 households in the state, representing nearly 930,000 people, received $173 million in benefits in September.

According to the lawsuit, the state “does not have the resources available to administer the program with solely state funds.”

The states are seeking a temporary restraining order that would require the USDA to maintain SNAP benefits through November in their states.

“SNAP benefits help ensure that nearly a million Washingtonians – seniors, children, and people living with disabilities – have enough to eat every day,” Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said in a statement Tuesday. “Trump is picking and choosing what gets funded and what doesn’t during the shutdown. Apparently keeping food on the table for more than 40 million Americans isn’t a priority for the President.”

Ferguson announced Tuesday he would direct $2.2 million per week for additional funding for food banks in the state if a deal is not reached by Nov. 1. The funds would be transferred from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

“I’m grateful for the hard work of local food banks and pantries to help people keep food on the table,” Ferguson said in a statement. “If you’re able to support your local food bank, either with donations or volunteering, I encourage you to do so.”