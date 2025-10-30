5 more suspects arrested in Paris over Louvre jewel theft

By Rachel Sommer dpa

Five more arrests have been made over the brazen heist at the Louvre in Paris, prosecutor Laure Beccuau told broadcaster RTL on Thursday, bringing the total number of suspects detained to seven.

The suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday evening in the region of the French capital, after two people were held over the weekend in connection with the spectacular break-in.

The two previously held suspects, 34 and 39 years old, have made partial confessions, Beccuau said on Wednesday.

There is currently still no trace of the stolen jewels, estimated to be worth about $100 million.

Beccuau said one of the five people detained is suspected of having participated in the break-in directly, off the basis of DNA evidence secured at the scene.

The other four could be able to provide information on how the crime unfolded, she said.

The raid on October 19 made international headlines.

The masked men parked a truck equipped with a lifting platform next to the museum. While two of the perpetrators waited on the street on scooters, the other two used the lifting platform to reach a first-floor balcony and from there entered the museum through a window.

The thieves fled on the scooters with eight precious pieces of jewellery belonging to former queens and empresses, including tiaras, necklaces, earrings and brooches studded with precious stones.

Beccuau said on Wednesday that she was still “hopeful” the jewels would be found.

“These jewels are now unsaleable. Anyone who buys them would be guilty of handling stolen goods,” said the prosecutor, adding “there is still time to return them.”