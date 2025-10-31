2 seats contested on CdA School Board

By Emma Epperly Idaho Education News

Two incumbent Coeur d’Alene School District trustees drew challengers this November.

The Zone 5 seat, occupied by board Chair Rebecca Smith will go to Lisa Aitken, who was unchallenged for the seat after Smith decided not to run for re-election.

In Zone 1, Trustee and CEO of Northwest Specialty Hospital Rick Rasmussen, who was appointed in July, will face Michael Burns.

In Zone 4, Trustee and former teacher Lesli Bjerke will face write-in candidate Tom Sanner.

Zone 1

Michael Burns

Burns did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Ed News. He is endorsed by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee and said in its questionnaire he moved to North Idaho nine years ago.

Burns works in health care at the Veterans Administration and has never held elected office before. Burns has children and grandchildren in the area and says he is active in local politics.

He told the Watchmen Ministry North Idaho in its questionnaire that he believes school districts should prioritize foundational skills and increase vocational programs.

“Education should cultivate wisdom, virtue, and character formation,” Burns wrote. “Above all, education should form students who want to make the world a better place and not individuals who will simply follow orders or never question authority. Enacting transparent policies that foster true educational methods and reward merit-based performance is one way to implement this philosophy. Additionally, ensuring fiscal accountability will provide both students and teachers with the tools necessary for a proper education.”

Rick Rasmussen

Rasmussen, 60, was appointed to the board in July after former Trustee Allie Anderton resigned.

During his appointment, Rasmussen told the trustees he comes from a family of teachers, both his parents taught, along with his wife. He is a 1984 graduate of Coeur d’Alene High School, where he was valedictorian and student body president. He has been a member of the school’s booster club since 1989. Rasmussen has a background in accounting before he became chief financial officer and then chief operating officer of Northwest Specialty Hospital.

Rasmussen did not respond to multiple requests for comment from EdNews.

He told Watchmen in its questionnaire that he believes the district needs more workforce development opportunities, better community partnerships, and to build more trust and transparency with parents through additional communication.

“My educational philosophy is that education is a team effort and school is just one part of it,” Rasmussen wrote. “There should be education support at home and at our churches. I plan to speak up and vote on policies that help support the team approach.”

Rasmussen is endorsed by the North Idaho Republicans. He has raised about $9,000 for his campaign as of Friday. Contributors include Northwest Reality Group and half from Doug Parker of Parker Toyota, according to Idaho Sunshine reports.

Zone 4

Lesli Bjerke

Bjerke, 60, is a former teacher who moved to Idaho to spend her retirement back in 2017. She taught elementary and middle school in California for 25 years, including time as a reading specialist. Both she and her husband, Sen. Carl Bjerke, hold elected office.

She initially ran in 2021 shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic when concerns about questionable things being taught in public school were rampant, Bjerke said.

But in her time on the board, Bjerke said she has rarely found major curricular issues.

“There were a few things that we tidied up in the few years I’ve been there,” Bjerke said.

As an educator, Bjerke was surprised how much there was to learn in the large school district.

“We have a lot of great teachers,” Bjerke said. “Our admin does a good job. I mean, the district is a good district. And I’ve been really happy to get to see it from the inside out.”

The trustees dealt with a failed supplemental levy after an attempt to get a levy in perpetuity. Bjerke said the community’s voice was clear, a permanent levy isn’t something voters support. As a member of the budget committee, Bjerke said she has worked with the district’s finance department to make the long and winding budget document easier to understand.

Bjerke wants to serve another term to continue the work she has started.

If re-elected, Bjerke wants to continue focusing on increasing student achievement and attendance.

“Consistency is key, and we need to have our kiddos go to school consistently,” she said. “So that’s something that we are working on.”

Bjerke, who currently serves as vice chair, said she’s open to taking on the chair role, following Smith’s departure, if that’s what the other trustees want. But she isn’t campaigning for the position.

Bjerke is endorsed by the KCRCC and the North Idaho Republicans.

Tom Sanner

Sanner, 72, has lived in North Idaho for most of his life. He is a retired ultrasonic rail technician and traveled across the United States testing railroads for defects. He has an adult daughter and two adult stepchildren.

Sanner said trustees aren’t truly listening to constituents.

“I would like to be a voice for the people who feel that they are not being heard,” Sanner said.

He noted that trustees rarely engage with people speaking during public comment.

School board meetings are not open public meetings but meetings held in public so trustees are advised to limit back and forth with speakers to avoid discussing an issue that wasn’t on the agenda and therefore the entire community wasn’t given notice that the issue would be raised.

Sanner, a registered Democrat, said he opposes the private school tax credit (House Bill 93) and hopes to educate the community on the issue.

“To be honest, I do not approve of House Bill 93, where the Legislature has gone over what the constitution of Idaho, the Idaho constitution states,” Sanner said, arguing the tax credit “is going to bankrupt the public education system.”

Sanner said he feels public schools are a great value for local residents.

“Growing up in the public school system in Idaho I received an excellent education,” Sanner said.