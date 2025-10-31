This day in history: Opinions were still divided on a controversial proposal to sell stray dogs for medical research, but Spokane’s mayor was on board

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Mayor David H. Rodgers came out in full support of a controversial proposal to sell the city’s stray dogs to Washington State University’s veterinary school for medical research.

“We have a very serious problem with too many dogs in Spokane, and if 500 of them can make a contribution to mankind, then I think we should at least allow them to live and die in a useful and dignified manner,” he said. “Many dogs used in animal research live full and normal lives and all dogs housed in medical research facilities are cared for and treated according to strict federal standards.”

The voters of Spokane would soon weigh in on the proposal. A ballot proposition was aimed at prohibiting the sale of stray dogs for research.

From 1925: The Northwest Indian Congress was in full swing, and the front pages were full of the day’s developments, including:

An announcement by Nez Perce tribal leaders of a plan to erect a “colossal statue” to Chief Joseph, which “will stand through eternity” on tribal land.

The selection of Alice Garry, great-granddaughter of Spokane’s Chief Garry, as “Princess America” in an “Indian beauty contest.”

The victory of the Haskell Indian School, by a score of 10-9, in the big football game against Gonzaga University. A crowd of 10,000 was on hand.

An announcement that the Northwest Indian Congress would be repeated in Spokane in 1926, this time open to “all Indians on the North American continent.”

Still to come was the evening Halloween Parade, featuring Indians and non-Indians, along with marching bands and floats.