With groceries more expensive than ever, here’s how to save money

By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PITTSBURGH — These are anxious times in which to feed our families.

Grocery shopping is not just wildly expensive these days — the Consumer Price Index in July was up 2.7% year-over-year, with the price of some foods reaching record levels — but also filled with uncertainty.

Just when you think the price of a box of Honey Nut Cheerios couldn’t be higher (seriously folks, $7?) we have to worry about how big a hole President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs will burn in our pockets going forward.

Nearly 75% of U.S. food imports will be affected, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan tax policy nonprofit. A 25% tariff on all Mexican imports all but guarantees the cost of fresh produce will go up, and we also can expect to pay more for household essentials like coffee and bananas.

The price of eggs is (maybe?) down to a bearable level. Recently, a dozen Good & Gather large white eggs were on sale at Target for $2.79. But the cost of ground beef is still climbing along with prices for dairy.

As someone who grocery shops several times a week — always within a set budget — I feel your pain. I’ve probably been caught on a security camera more times than I can count cussing the price of a single tomato or a pint of orange juice while checking out at the register. And I’ve got plenty of company: About half of all Americans say the cost of groceries is a “major” source of stress, according to a poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Because I’m well acquainted with every grocery store within a 10-mile radius, and am tasked with keeping recipe costs down, I’ve become a more savvy shopper in recent years. You can, too, if you follow some of these tips.

In a nutshell, it involves putting pen to paper, doing some basic arithmetic and forcing yourself to plan ahead. But trust me, in the end you’ll save some of your hard-earned dollars.

Learn to budget

Most of us have a certain amount of money coming in and going out each month for fixed expenses like mortgage or rent, utilities, insurance and childcare. So it’s important to budget so you don’t overspend what’s left over for grocery store purchases.

“It’s a four-letter word,” says Vic Conrad, of Pinnacle Financial Strategies, “because nobody wants to live with strains on them.” But knowing exactly how much money you have for food shopping prevents you from spending beyond your means.

“It’s the reality,” says Conrad. “It’s basically blocking and tackling” — football-speak for focusing on the essential tasks needed to accomplish a goal.

But budgeting only works if you actually stick to the dollar amount you’ve set aside for meals. Not good at mental math? Use your phone’s calculator to keep a running tally of what goes into the cart.

Or as Conrad puts it, “Go in with discipline.”

Plan and shop with a list

If you shop without a plan, you’re more apt to buy haphazardly. So decide what you’re going to cook that week (the PG website has tons of great recipes!), make a written or Google list of all the ingredients needed and take the list with you to the store. Then, stick to it! Impulse buys will drive up the total, and can also lead to food waste if you buy something you don’t end up using.

Afraid you’ll still go wild, even with a list? Order curbside pickup.

Shop your fridge first

Always, always do an inventory of what you’ve already got on hand before heading to the store. We all forget about the boxes of pasta, bags of rice, frozen meat and veggies we got the week before at our favorite farmers market but haven’t used yet. Repurposing leftovers will also save you a few bucks. I believe almost any leftover protein, grain or vegetable can be turned into a taco, for instance, and don’t forget we’re heading into soup and stew season.

Redefine dinner

Does dinner really have to be a complicated, three-course meal? Think grilled cheese sandwiches, scrambled eggs, pancakes, stir-fries that don’t need a lot of meat, and beans and rice instead. A bowl of cereal topped with fruit also makes a good supper.

Don’t shop hungry

Head to the grocery store with an empty stomach and you’re just asking for trouble. A rumbling tummy makes everything look sooo good, especially bad-for-you snack foods that will never make it onto the dinner table. Shop after a meal and you won’t crave what you don’t need.

Go generic

According to Consumer Reports, many store and generic brands taste just as good and have the same quality as national brands. And they can cost substantially less. While we’d never tell you to buy no-name ketchup instead of Heinz, choosing generic cereal and grain products, over-the-counter medications, frozen produce, canned goods, pasta and baking staples like sugar, salt and flour will save you money.

It also pays to occasionally visit discount grocery chains like Aldi, which offer lower prices on essential goods.

Compare unit prices

What’s cheaper — a 14.5-ounce can of diced tomatoes for $1.59 or a 28-ounce can for $2.69? Get into the habit of comparing unit prices, the price-per-ounce/pound/item displayed on the shelf tag beneath the product. If the grocery store doesn’t list it, use your phone’s calculator to divide the total price of the item by the number of units (e.g. ounces, pounds, items).

Use coupons and shop sales

Clipping coupons might seem old school, but actually, it’s never been easier, says extreme couponer Shayna O’Brien of Houston, Pennsylvania.

That’s because instead of sitting down with the newspaper and a pair of scissors (though that still works!), “every store has an app you can download onto your phone with digital coupons,” she says.

Take a few minutes to peruse and save them before you head to the store (remember, you’re planning meals and making a list) and you’ll instantly save money at checkout when you provide your phone number.

You’ll also find the weekly specials and sales that are so smart to shop on your store’s app.

Oftentimes, coupons are stacked with in-store promotions — buy two of something and save $1, for instance — which leads to even bigger savings, says O’Brien, a mother of one, who says she saved about $300 on a recent shopping trip at Walmart and Shop ‘N Save.

“That’s when the magic happens,” she says.

If you don’t mind having to upload receipts, rebates that offer cash back from manufacturers can also often be found on grocery store apps. And don’t forget the exclusive offers and perks that come with loyalty programs, says O’Brien.

Don’t know where to start? Pick a store you’re comfortable with, then eventually branch out, she advises.

“Yogurt, crackers, toothpaste, cleaning products … you can pretty much coupon everything these days.”

Explore Flashfood app

This mobile app connects grocers that have surplus product or product that might be nearing its “best before date” with consumers who are looking for a great deal. Savings can be 50% or more. For instance, you can get a 10-pound box of produce for $5.

Shop farmers markets

During the peak growing season, produce is often cheaper at your local farmers market or farm stand. It’s definitely fresher, which can mean you’ll actually eat it. It’s also good for the local economy by supporting local families and helps reduce your carbon footprint because the fruits, veggies and other foods don’t have to travel long distances from farm to table.

Buy in bulk (when it makes sense)

If you have a large family or routinely purchase a lot of one certain product like paper towels or canned tomatoes, it can be good business to buy in bulk. But you’re going to need storage space, and to be able to use what you purchase before it goes stale or spoils.

Best bets are nonperishable items like canned goods, dried beans and grains, paper products and cleaning supplies. But still check unit prices to see if you’re actually getting a deal.

Pay with cash

It’s easy to overspend when you’re swiping a credit card or using Apple Pay instead of handing the cashier a $20 bill. Pay with cash, and you’ll be acutely aware of every single penny spent.