Bones found during Decker search ‘not human’

By Jenni Rodas Wenatchee World

Bones discovered during the FBI search for Travis Decker last week were animal bones, investigators say.

The FBI “just said it wasn’t Travis, wasn’t associated with any other cases, not human,” said Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison on Tuesday.

The FBI conducted a multi-day search last week in the Rock Island Campground area off of Icicle Road near Leavenworth that spanned 247 acres in search of 33-year-old Decker or signs of his whereabouts.

The search uncovered bones, which were then sent to Central Washington University’s anthropology department, according to Morrison. The sheriff’s office received the results of the examination Monday.

Decker is accused of the killings of his three daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5. Their bodies were discovered on June 2 at the Rock Island Campground.

“I think it just further shows that we’ve done a thorough search of the area,” Morrison said. “We’ll continue to expand out and search additional areas when we have resources available.”

He added that another federal agency would be coming this month and expanding the search. He declined to specify the agency.

“I don’t know if they want to make themselves public yet,” Morrison said about the federal partner. “We’ll have some additional state resources coming out here next week to do an assessment of some of their specialists.”

Decker’s whereabouts remain unknown. He’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a tan or green shirt and dark shorts.

The U.S. Marshals Service is still offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest. He is wanted on three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Officials continue to ask the public to report any sightings or suspicious activity by calling 911 or contacting the nearest U.S. Marshal’s office or the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or USMS Tips at usmarshals.gov/tips.