This day in history: Spokane teachers voted not to strike. Dance instructor promised ‘no exaggerated gyrations’ as East Coast Charleston fad spread

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A Spokane school strike was averted after Spokane teachers voted “no” on a stop-work resolution.

The vote was fairly close, with about 58% voting no.

The Spokane Education Association president said that “some of us are very disappointed” and accused the school board of using “scare tactics.”

Spokane School Board members conceded that teachers had “legitimate concerns” that still needed to be resolved. They said a series of “coffee hours” they held with teachers helped defuse the situation.

The Spokane Education Association voted against a strike, the Spokesman-Review reported on Sept. 3, 1975. (Spokesman-Review archives)

“We listened to teachers and heard a lot of things,” said one board member.

Contract talks would continue.

From 1925: Spokane was bracing for the arrival of the Charleston “dance epidemic” at local dance halls.

“This latest dance step, which is causing considerable comment in Eastern cities, is now spreading to the Pacific coast and will be taught in Spokane by the leading dance masters,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle.

The dance masters promised they would teach the Charleston only in a “modified,” more sedate form.

“When handled correctly, the dance is a pretty and rhythmic step that can no way offend in any ballroom,” said Professor F.W. Bouley, who ran the Bouley College of Dance. “We teach it in this manner, with no exaggerated gyrations.”